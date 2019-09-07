WHARTON — A change of offensive scheme to the wing-T is doing wonders for the Columbia Roughnecks as they rushed for almost 400 yards Friday in a convincing 34-20 victory against Wharton.
“I thought the offensive line did an outstanding job, and they were giving us a couple of different looks like blitzing and things like that,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “But I really thought they did a good job, and our backs again, they also did an outstanding job running with the football. It was a big night offensively for us.”
The Roughnecks spread carries among Jordan Woodard, Jame’son Rebector, Jamaurion Woodard, Jabari Mack, Dez Fields and Robert Martinez in doing a number on the Tiger defense.
“Again, all the backs did their job, but in this offense, it is all about carrying out their fakes,” Mascheck said. “These running backs get gauged on their fakes, and if they don’t carry out those fakes they have to run extra. And that is all part of the misdirection. You can see the defense is running totally opposite of the where the ball is going.”
That left some big openings for Jordan Woodard, who reeled off runs of 29, 24, 44 and 22 yards on his way to 210 yards on just 14 carries. Jamaurion Woodard had plenty of room, too, accounting for all three of Columbia’s first-half touchdowns on runs of 9, 31 and 14 yards to give the Roughnecks a 20-6 halftime advantage.
Mascheck wasn’t too happy with how his team opened the game, though.
“I did not think we were very sharp early on offensively and defensively; I don’t think we were locked in,” he said. “We have to get better at that because we have to start faster. Our passing game has to come around, and hopefully it will, but it is just taking some time.”
Columbia’s win spoiled the debut of the new Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium, which the Tigers opened in front of a large crowd. There were a few hiccups, including a couple of times in the first period when the lights went out. One of those outages happened just as Columbia quarterback Cameron Ward threw the ball, and it was intercepted by Wharton’s Kendon Waddy.
With the Tigers taking over at the Roughneck 34, quarterback Donovan Krushall marched Wharton into scoring position and finished the drive by bulling into the end zone from three yards out to tie the contest 6-6.
Columbia bounced right back with an 11-play, 75-yard drive as Jamaurion Woodard broke two tackles on the way to the end zone to retake the lead, 13-6.
In the second half, Rebector had a touchdown run of 13 yards and Jordan Woodard finished up the scoring with a 3-yard jaunt into the end zone.
The ’Necks ran the ball 49 times for 380 yards.
“Defensively we are just making some mistakes and we didn’t put the pressure that I thought we could on the quarterback,” Mascheck said. “And give that quarterback some credit — he is a good quarterback. But their offensive line also did a good job of keeping us out and we tried putting some blitzes on but he caught us with some open spots.”
The Roughnecks, who improve to 2-0, will host Sweeny in the Battle of the Bernard next Friday.
