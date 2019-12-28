CLUTE — Hanging around just enough to stay in the game the Angleton Wildcats needed a miracle shot at the buzzer to send their quarterfinal matchup against New Braunfels into overtime. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Unicorns pulled out a 64-59 victory placing them in the championship semifinals at the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.
Coming off a tough showing in the morning portion against Houston Chavez, the Wildcats made it tough for New Braunfels with a feisty defense that bothered the Unicorns.
“That was an unbelievable shot by Garrett (Patton) but the guys were just focused today,” Angleton coach Thomas Josey said. “Our biggest thing is if we can take care of the basketball we have players so we can score. But we need to take care of the ball.”
Opposed to 29 turnovers the Wildcats had in the morning victory against Houston Chavez, they only turned the ball over nine times against New Braunfels. Down by as much as eight points midway through the final period, the Wildcats came alive down the stretch with big buckets from Patton (22 points) and point guard Myalek Woods (10 points).
But none bigger than Patton’s 3-pointer with no time left on the clock as he lofted the ball from the right side and was instantly mobbed by his teammates as it swooshed into the net.
“I told the guys that we had four extra minutes and I just wanted them to keep their intensity and this is the reason we came here to play a game,” Josey said. “We had our chances and some shots didn’t fall in overtime but they also knocked down some free throws.”
The Unicorns were 3-of-4 from the free throw line as they outscored the Wildcats 7-2. In the first half, New Braunfels 11-of-14 from the charity stripe as the Wildcats were in the penalty from the seven minute mark on in the second quarter.
Angleton will now play for fifth place in the tournament and will take on Brazoswood at noon today in Gym 2 at Brazoswood High School.
ANGLETON 43, HOUSTON CHAVEZ 38:
In a game filled with 56 turnovers by both teams, the Wildcats held on after committing 29 miscues during the opener at the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on Friday.
Holding onto a nine-point lead going into the final period, the Lobos went on a 9-0 run after buckets by Leedell Washington, Vakayas Davis with a 3-pointer, and back-to-back buckets from Luke Fuller and Davis once again to get within a 39-37 deficit. But a big bucket from Garrett Patton with 1:07 remaining helped keep Angleton ahead. Chavez had its best quarter from the field going 6-of-13.
The Wildcats tried holding onto the ball in the final period but turnovers hurt them during the stall.
Angleton jumped out to a 17-7 first quarter lead as Lincoln Archie scored seven points and Sean Blanks scored two buckets.
Turnovers hurt both teams in the second with Angleton having 10 while the Lobos committed nine of their own. Combined, the teams were 4-of-19 from the field with the Wildcats taking a 27-13 halftime lead.
Archie led the Wildcats with 16 points while Washington led Chavez with 12 points.
