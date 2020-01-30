FREEPORT — The Brazoswood Varsity Tennis Team competed at the Pearland Tennis Tournament on Saturday at Pearland High School and surrounding locations. The Bucs’ mixed doubles teams had a strong showing.
“We only have a limited amount of players we can send to regional: two men’s singles, two women singles, a male doubles and women doubles,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Sr. said. “We try and mix and match so by the time April gets here, you find a couple of guys that want to play mixed doubles because if everyone wanted to play singles, it doesn’t work.”
The mixed doubles team of Maggie Harr and Alex Berndt reached the quarterfinals round. They defeated Dobie HS 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and Montgomery HS 6-2, 6-2 in the second. Hard and Berndt battled Clear Creek to split sets in the quarterfinals but lost the super tie break 7-10.
Neha Krishnan and Carson LaBerge also represented Brazoswood in mixed doubles. After losing a close match to Dobie HS, 3-6, 4-6, they dominated Lamar Consolidated, 6-3, 6-0, in the third round. Krishna and LaBerge split sets with Cy-Creek High School but lost the super tie-break, 4-10.
“They were right there in it the whole way. I was very proud of them,” Roberts said. “They all played extremely well and I’m pleased with them. They said they want to try it again so in two weeks they’re going to play mixed doubles again.”
The Bucs’ next tournament will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday at Brazosport High School, Brazoswood High School, Angleton High School and Angleton Junior High.
“Its going to be a varsity tournament, but we’re going to move up several JV players because it will be a great opportunity to play in a varsity tournament,” Roberts said. “They need that experience playing on the varsity level and there’s only so many tournaments our players can play in the spring.”
