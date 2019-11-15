Some big games will be going on today at Alvin's Memorial Stadium as the South Texas Youth Football Association's Super Bowl will be taking place all day.
This is the culmination of the youth season which started in late August.
At 9 a.m. the Flag Super Bowl will pit the Freeport Orange Longhorns against the White Longhorns; 10:30 a.m. will pit Freeport Orange Longhorns vs. Friendswood Broncos White; 12:45 p.m. Angleton versus Freeport Longhorns in sophomore contest; at 3 p.m. the Freeport Longhorns taking on Pearland in the junior Super Bowl and the Senior game will be between Friendswood vs. Pearland.
In the freshman contest, these Longhorns know a lot about their opponent from Friendswood.
Freeport (9-0) and Friendswood are no strangers having met during the season.
“We faced them and beat them 31-0,” Freeport Longhorn freshmen head coach Lionel Smith said. “But like I always preach to our team, everyone gets better during the season so this could be a different game than the first time we saw them. But if we get out there and everyone does their job and play ball we should get a trophy.”
Smith coached some of these same players last year.
“I got a couple of kids back from last year, but most were first year players,” Smith said. “Most came up from flag from last year, but I’d like to keep this group together because I think they are special a special group of kids who can play with anybody.”
Smith has really enjoyed his offensive line and what they’ve done during the season. It starts with center, Elan Martinez. It continues with Amari Duncan, Landen Jones, Hunter Slimp and Dreylon Wiley.
“Week in and week out they have gotten the job done with their blocking Smith said. “They’ve allowed Bralen Smith, who is our premier running back, to score about three or four times a game.”
Joining Bralen Smith in the backfield are Darayl Walker and Naaron Goins.
“Our quarterback has also done a good job by keeping everyone poised and just running the plays that we have,” Lionel Smith said.
On the other side of the ball the Longhorn defense has allowed just 13 points for the season.
“They are lights out and it wasn’t until the fifth game of the season until someone scored on us,” Lionel Smith said. “I think during the season they also only gave up three or four first downs. They work hard on keeping everyone off the scoreboard.”
A few of those standouts include, linebacker Carson Hinton.
“He is one of our smaller players, but he plays with a lot of gusto,” Lionel Smith said. “For his size, Carson has just made some outstanding plays even for his size.”
Bralen Smith also plays defense and Ja’Marion Watson has several interceptions during the season including one run back for a score.
Lionel Smith likes keeping his players on their toes and that includes incentives.
“I tell the defense that for every shutout, they will get a Sunkist,” he said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.