GIRLS SOCCER
Traveling to George Ranch on Tuesday, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs came home a happy bunch after beating the Longhorns, 4-1.
Fernanda Orozco scored twice with an assist, Maddie Bowers scored a goal with two assists and Aaliyah Casas scored a goal with an assist.
Brazoswood (1-0-0) travels to Alief Taylor to continue district play Friday.
In sub-varsity action, the junior varsity Blue tied George Ranch, 2-2, with the JV Silver team beating Fort Bend Ridge Point, 2-0.
Lady ’Necks score six goals in win: The Columbia Lady ’Necks opened District 24-4A play Monday by blanking Sweeny on the road at Bulldog Stadium, 6-0.
Sophomore Tori Aucoin scored a hat trick with three of those goals to go with an assist in the match. Kaitlyn Prihoda and Kendall McNett each had a goal and assist; Nevaeh Martinez scored a goal; and Haelie Sisson finished with an assist.
Columbia (1-0-0, 8-2-1) will host Wharton on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
Bucs take a tie
Brazoswood Bucs opened District 23-6A play on the pitch Tuesday tying George Ranch, 1-1 at Slade Field.
In a tightly-contested game, Cameron Whipple scored the game’s first goal after Anthony Rubio flicked a ball thrown in by Austin Alexander.
Other game standouts included Jesus Guel, Jacob Jimenez and goalkeeper Russell Suma.
The Bucs (0-0-1 district, 5-5-1 overall) will host Alief Taylor on Friday.
In sub-varsity play for Brazoswood, the junior varsity also tied George Ranch, 1-1.
Reid Mitchell scored for the Bucs with other standouts Fabian Tijerina, Connor Holt, Marco Frias and Omar Martinez.
Also tying were the Brazoswood and George Ranch freshmen teams, 1-1.
Abraham Matter scored for the Bucs.
Roughnecks get shutout: The Columbia Roughnecks blanked Sweeny 2-0 in the District 24-4A opener for both teams Monday at Bulldog Stadium.
Andres Mata scored both goals for Columbia, and Justin Bess lent a foot with an assist.
Also playing well for the ’Necks were Jason Mata, Oscar Olguin and Juan Rosas also played well. Colton Eubanks and Houston Cook combined to secure their sixth clean sheet of the season.
Columbia (1-0, 9-4-0 overall) will host Wharton on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lady Ships remain unbeaten in district
Brazosport remained unbeaten in District 24-4A after running its record to 5-0 while beating Columbia, 48-44 on Tuesday.
Lady Ship, Simone Fuller finished with 18 points and Aja Gore chipped in with her 14th double/double of the season, scoring 11 points with 14 rebounds.
Also on the scoreboard were Kamrie Walker with nine points, five assists, and Mikaya Burton finished with seven points and four assists. The Lady Ships (18-8 overall) travel to Sweeny on Friday.
Lady Bucs fall to Longhorns: The Brazoswood Lady Bucs fell to George Ranch on Tuesday on the road, 71-38 in District 23-6A action.
Only down by five points after eight minutes of play, Brazoswood trailed 34-21 by halftime.
Nataly Segler scored 17 points with Macy Leger getting 10 points. On the boards, Taly Montejano pulled down nine rebounds.
Brazoswood (2-7, 9-23) will host Alief Taylor on Friday at Performance Gym.
Ships upend Columbia JV: Columbia Lady ’Neck junior varsity went down to Brazosport JV, 29-20 on Tuesday at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Trailing 12-10 at halftime, the Lady ’Necks failed to score in the third period and that made the difference in the contest.
Katelin Arnold was the only Lady ’Neck in double digits with 10 points. Faith Ward and Taliyah Bell each had six rebounds with Ward also getting seven steals.
Lady Redskins finish season on good note: The Freeport Intermediate Lady Redskins seventh-grade A team beat El Campo, 39-4, in its final game of the season.
Deja El-Amin was leading scorer with 25 points with Natali Reyes and Ja’Nhiya King each scoring six points.
Solis-Rios leads Cougars in victory: The Clute Intermediate eighth-grade A team beat Needville, 24-20 on Monday.
Paulina Solis-Rios scored 12 points to lead the Lady Cougars. Jayla Blackmon and Arriana Estrada each scored five points with Emmersyn Thomas adding two points.
Lady Cougars sweep Lady Jays: The seventh-grade Clute Lady Cougars A and B teams swept Needville on Monday in season finales.
Clute’s A team won, 40-18, with Mia Estrello scoring 22 points. Also scoring were Yazlyn Lozano with eight points; Alicia Chi scored six; and Mallory Sierra and Audrey Sierra each had two points.
In the B team’s 18-10 victory, Julieanna Valdez scored eight points; Kailey Kandler had six; and Arriana Carreon and Oshay Gonzalez each scored a bucket.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bouts split against Bluejays
Cougar eighth-graders split in finale: The Clute Cougar eighth-grade A and B teams finished its season by playing Needville on Monday.
In the A team’s 40-25 victory, outstanding performers on offense were Cameron Rodriguez with 14 points and Anthony Trevino with nine.
On defense standing out were Michael Wright and Louie Lopez.
The Cougars finished the season at 3-5 overall.
Unfortunately, the B team went down to the Needville Blue Jays, 32-19.
Playing well for the Cougars on offense were Micah Johnson and Christ Olemda with six points each. On defense, standouts were Kingston Williams and JJ Gonzales.
Cougars finished 5-3 overall.
Roustabouts split with Blackcats: West Brazos eighth-grade A and B teams on Monday against Bay City splitting two games.
The A team won 53-31, with Trevon High scoring nine points; Brian Craig and Major Marshall each had eight points; Noe Gallardo tossed in seven; and Gage Raley, Abel Garcia and Cameron Paige each scored six.
As for the B team, they tumbled, 40-37 behind 19 points from Jaxon Stark.
Also scoring were Dinny Seay with 10 points and Kavion Lewis scored seven.
Bouts drop doubleheader: The West Brazos seventh-grade A and B teams both went down to Bay City on Monday at home.
The Roustabout White team lost 32-18 with Rylea Kingrea scoring 14 points, and Griffin Dodds and Brian Russell each had two points.
In the Maroon’s 54-26 loss to Bay City, Bouts’ Casey Webb led the scoring with nine points.
Also scoring were Caden Bell and Kaden Kirschner with four points each; Kaison Lewis and Grant Thrasher each had three points; Hunter Birch scored a bucket and Zecurion Mayberry had a point.
