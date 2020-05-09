The Bulldogs, Exporters and Roughnecks were primed for postseason play before the abrupt end to the soccer season, positioning them to end up heavily featured in district selections.
Brazosport, Columbia and Sweeny all had numerous players earn accolades for District 24-4A for the 2019-20 season.
Wharton’s Josue Guajardo won the district’s Most Valuable Player award; Columbia’s Juan Rosas and Wharton’s Esau Guajardo shared Offensive Player of the Year; El Campo’s Gabriel Reyes, Columbia’s Jason Mata and Sweeny’s Justin Garner shared Defensive Player of the Year; Wharton’s Joshua Rivas won Newcomer of the Year; Brazosport’s Jayden Alvarez and Sweeny’s Trey Robbins shared Utility Player of the Year; Sweeny’s Mason Taylor won Goalkeeper of the Year; and Wharton’s Julio Delgado won Coach of the Year.
“Really proud of the guys,” Sweeny head coach Jesse Herrera said.
The team was getting on a roll toward the end of the season, he said.
“It’s sad we couldn’t finish what we started because we were playing so well,” Herrera said. “With Mason playing in his first year, he deserves the award for the hard work he’s put in and I can’t wait to see him improve even more in the future.”
All three Brazoria County teams had multiple selections to the first team including Brazosport’s Abel Oliva, Ezequiel Vergara and Sual Jimenez; Columbia’s Nico Staub and Erik Perez; Sweeny’s Trace Holmes and Carlos Jurado; Wharton’s Cris Rodriguez, Christian Rodriguez, Francisco Gutierrez and Omar Rodriguez; El Campo’s Alexis Salazar; Bay City’s Eric Granjeno; and Palacios’ Jose Velasquez.
On the district second team is Brazosport’s David Gomez, Darius Martinez and Angel Lerma; Columbia’s Andres Mata and Juan Anguilar; Sweeny’s Rodrigo Ramirez and Miguel Ramirez; Wharton’s Juan Quiroz, Bryan Perez, Jazir Guajardo and Chris Mata; El Campo’s Nicholas Moreno; Bay City’s Matthew Hamilton; and Palacios’ Elisha Garcia.
Sweeny’s Garrett Blake, Carson Skinner, John Jansenvanrensburg, Raul Ramirez, Dylan Wallace and Ryan Steed; Columbia’s Justin Bess, Houston Cook, Colton Eubanks, Gareth Atherton, Koby Herrera and Joelewis Geurrero; and Brazosport’s Gage Silvas, Jorge Gonzalez, Kevin Rodriguez, Gaudalupe Lara, Alejandro Villareal and Francisco Villafana all made the honorable mention.
