RICHMOND — The game was there for the taking, but the Angleton Ladycats could not convert when they needed to, dropping a 49-46 overtime District 24-5A opener to Foster on Tuesday.
Angleton (0-1, 7-3) was 2-of-6 from the free-throw line and went 1-for-5 from the field in the extra session.
“Free throws that is all I have,” a displeased Angleton Ladycat head coach Dominique Thomas said afterward. “Did we get some calls that didn’t go our way, but even with that at the end we still had a chance with free throws. We preached the little things, and we were not ready for it, free throws.”
Leading scorer Adriana Chavez (15 points), who was 4-of-5 from the charity stripe in the first three quarters finished 2-for-4 and point guard Dezaree Walker was 1-for-4 in the extra session from the free-throw line.
It was a close game throughout, with the biggest lead a six-point advantage for the Lady Falcons in the second period.
Foster led 33-31 going into the final quarter, as there were four ties and four lead changes.
An inbounds pass from Walker to K’Mory Price led to a 3-point point play for a 34-33 Angleton advantage with 6 minutes left. But Foster’s Imani Ivery (15 points) drove from the right side and banked a shot, allowing Foster to retake the lead, 35-34.
Late in the quarter, Chavez was fouled in the lane and made 1 of 2 free throws for a 39-39 tie. On the missed free throw Walker came up with a big rebound and got the ball back in to Selena Chaney (11 points), who drove the base line for a basket that gave the Ladycats a 42-39 lead with 2:35 remaining.
Ivery had another hard drive and bank shot, got fouled and converted the free throw, tying the game at 42-all.
In the extra session, Foster’s Sharlyne Dimalanta made a long trey for a 45-43 lead. It was the only field goal for the Lady Falcons as they were 4-of-7 from the free-throw line.
Angleton led 12-11 going into the second quarter and probably what turned the tide in Foster’s favor were three consecutive turnovers by the Ladycats. All three were turned into points by the Lady Falcons as they went on a 7-0 run to take a 20-14 lead.
The Ladycats made 17 of their 19 total turnovers from that point.
Foster starts district 1-0 and is now 7-3 on the season.
Angleton will take the rest of the week off and return Tuesday to face No. 11-ranked Fort Bend Hightower at home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.