GIRLS BASKETBALL
Facing off in a rare Brazosport ISD battle, the Brazosprt Lady Ships squeaked by the Brazoswood Lady Bucs on Monday, 48-46, at the E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Brazoswood came out on top after the first quarter with a 15-13 lead and even led at halftime, 25-24. But the Lady Ships outscored the Lady Bucs 24-21 in the second half to take home a win in the rivalry.
The victory improves Brazosport to 12-8 on the season, led on the court by sophomore Janiaya Johnson with 15 points, three assists and three steals. Junior Aja Gore added 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks and Treanna Johnson added seven points with three steals.
Brazoswood’s Christina Twig Bolton led the Lady Bucs with 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists; freshman Reagan Blank scored nine points, nine rebounds and took two charges; Macy Leger also contributed in eight points.
Brazoswood (0-2 district, 7-16 overall) will return to District 23-6A play at 1 p.m. at the Brazoswood Performance Gym against George Ranch.
Ladycats lose close one: Angleton just can’t seem to win the close ones, losing yet again in a thriller against the Manvel Lady Mavericks. Angleton dropped the District 24-5A matchup 44-40 on Tuesday in Manvel.
Angleton dropped to 2-4 in district play and is 9-6 overall for the season. Senior guard Dezaree Walker led the Ladycats with 10 points in the loss.
The Ladycats return to district play next Tuesday at home against Terry.
In sub-varsity action, the Manvel Lady Maverick junior-varsity team beat Angleton, 47-29, while the freshmen Lady Mavericks also won, 40-22.
Wiley leads Lady Bucs to win: Facing off against Brazosport on Monday afternoon the Brazoswood Lady Buc junior varsity got a 48-32 victory at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Leading the way on the court for Brazoswood was Aaliyah Wiley scoring 14 points.
