FREEPORT — Looking for its first victory in the Southern Brazoria County Tournament on Friday at home, the Brazosport Exporters had no luck up against Lufkin as they fell 9-4.
To its credit, Brazosport hung tough in a game that looked headed for a blowout with the Panthers taking a 5-0 lead in the third inning. But the Exporters fought back within a run, 5-4, in the bottom half of the third.
“Even though we competed well in the batter’s box, we have to get past it,” Brazosport head coach Kenneth Schulte said. “We are young but are talented and we make a lot of really good plays, but we miss a lot of routine plays. And we have to get past that.”
A throwing error by starting pitcher Bronson Kozak cost him in the first inning as he threw wildly to first trying to pick off Lufkin’s Sam Flores, who had singled. Flores wound up in scoring position at second, and Brett Riggs singled up the middle with two outs to bring him home for a 1-0 lead.
“We gave them a cheap one to let them go up,” Schulte said. “We did settle down and played well for an inning, but then we make a mistake and we compound it by making two or three more. But we are close, and my biggest focus is we are very talented and we need to take advantage of that.”
The Panthers tacked on four runs in the top of the third off a couple of hits and two errors.
Kristian Gillchriest took advantage of a dropped fly ball to left field in the bottom of the third and to end up at second base. No. 9 hitter Jayden Silbas walked and Kariyen Goins slugged a shot to right to load the bases. Carson Coen’s slice to right field scored Gillchriest with Brazosport’s first run.
After Silbas came home on a grounder back to the pitcher, Tristan Stowers doubled to left on an 0-1 count to pull the Ships within a run, 5-4. CJ Calhoun singled to left field to leave two Ships on the corners, but Stowers was caught trying to steal home to end the rally.
Lufkin rebuilt its lead over the next two frames, collecting six hits and four runs off Kozak to put it out of reach.
Brazosport is missing three key players, including top two pitchers Tanner Quick and Gillchriest — who has only played the field — along with Adrian Moreno.
“We don’t have a No. 1 or 2 pitcher, but we are going to try to throw Gillchriest tonight,” Schulte said. “He was the No. 2 pitcher last year. But we are starting to get healthy, Moreno should get released with a broken thumb on Wednesday and in a couple of weeks we should get Tanner back from his knee injury.”
The Panthers pounded out 12 hits, led by starting pitcher Hunter Ditsworth, who collected three hits and two RBIs in four trips. On the mound, he allowed eight hits over Ditsworth six innings with a walk and three strikeouts.
Goinswent 3-of-4 to lead Brazosport’s offense.
On Thursday, Brazosport lost to Van Vleck, 7-3, and Channelview, 11-3.
“Against Van Vleck we didn’t hit and didn’t play well defensively and didn’t pitch well,” Schulte said. “With Channelview, we were horrendous defensively and they are a good team. But this is part of the process and we have to be patient.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.