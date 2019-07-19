The Lake Jackson Swim Team qualified 56 swimmers for the Amateur Athletic Federation state meet after an impressive collection of performances at the Region I Swim Meet that included 27 first-place finishes.
Minnie Tran, competing in the 13-14 age division, collected four of the 15 golds won by the Lake Jackson girls team Saturday at the Conroe ISD Natatorium.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the state meet starting Thursday in College Station.
Tran finished first in the 100 freestyle race in 55.81 seconds, the 50 breaststroke (34.10) and 50 free (25.59). She was teamed with Emily Brown, Emily Agan and Sarah Gambrel to win the 200 free relay in 1:53.34.
Other gold-winning girls for Lake Jackson were Camila Gonzalez in the 6U 25 backstroke (25.80) and 25 free (25.19); the 6U 100 free relay team of Piper Kadlecik, Sarah Joy Parker, Aleara Castor and Gonzalez (2:14.55); Sierra Bracken in the 8U 25 breaststroke (21.91); Clara Bracken in the 8U 100 individual medley (1:47.21); the 8U 100 medley relay team of Adalyn Garza, Sierra Bracken, Clara Bracken and Caylee White (1:21.99); Larissa Bracken in the 9-10 25 butterfly (15.05); Hope Kadlecik in the 9-10, 25 free (14.08); Gambrel in the 13-14, 50 backstroke (32.01); the 13-14 200 medley relay of Gambrel, Brown, Agan and Alex Sparkman (2:15.16) and Summer Sanders in the 15-17 200 free (2:11.14).
Advancing with second-place finishes were, in the 8U division, Adalyn Garza, 25 backstroke (21.41); Clara Bracken, 25 butterfly (19.07); Kaylee White, 25 free (18.73); Sierra Bracken, 100 IM (1:48.97); and 100 free relay team of Garza, Finley Krsak, Clara Sterzinger and White (1:19.25). In the 9-10 division, silver medals went to Hope Kadlecik, 25 backstroke (17.39) and 25 butterfly (15.38); Larissa Bracken, 25 free (14.70) and 100 IM (1:27.45); and the 100 free relay of Kadlecik, Emerson Montgomery, Kesleigh Corn and Bracken (1:02.77).
Gigi Lower took seconds in the 11-12 50 breaststroke (39.54), with the 200 medley relay team, joined by Mallory Kesler, Grace Kadlecik and Emily Mixon (2:24.70), and the 200 free relay with the same teammates (2:12.86). With second places among 13-14 swimmers were Sarah Gambrel, 100 IM (1:10.71) and Agan, 200 free (2:17.12). Second in the 15-17 division were Kathryn Gambrel, 50 breaststroke (34.73) and 200 free (2:19.54).
Qualifying with third-place finishes were 6U swimmers Aleara Castor, 25 backstroke (27.97), and Piper Kadlecik, 25 free (26.21); 8U swimmers Clara Sterzinger, 25 backstroke (24.18), and 100 medley relay team of Sterzinger, Sarah Bartlett, Cora Albarran and Finley Krsak (1:54.38); 9-10 100 medley relay of Julia Wilkinson, Emerson Montgomery, Kesleigh Corn, Autumn Garza (1:19.76) and 100 free relay of Autumn Garza, Scout Wilson, Rylee James, Julia Wilkinson (1:16.75); 11-12 swimmers Mallory Kesler, 100 free (1:09.62), and Emily Mixon, 50 free (31.27); Agan in the 13-14 50 breaststroke (37.91); and 15-17 Sanders in 50 backstroke (31.13) and 50 butterfly (29.46).
The 12 gold medals won by the Lake Jackson boys included a Region 1 record by 14-year-old Kole Owens, who swam the 50-yard backstroke in 28.0 to win gold in the 13-14 age group.
Owens also took gold in the 50 butterfly (26.15) and 50 free (24.44), and silver in the 100 IM (1:06.00).
Others garnering gold medals were Charlie Poe in the 8U 100 IM (1:48.80); 8U 100 medley relay of Poe, Samuel Lupher, Jiles Parker, Felix Schoener (1:28.88); 8U 100 free relay of Schoener, Bryce Ermel, Lupher and Parker (1:18.15); in 9-10, Daniel Lupher, 100 IM (1:28.49), the 100 medley relay of Hunter McGehee, Lupher, Cole White and Kerch Parker (1:13.87), and 100 free relay of Lupher, Benjamin Albarran, Aiden Tomlinson and Parker (1:06.28); and 15-17 swimmers Mason Kesler, 100 free (54.84) and 200 free (2:02.19), and Riley Kuhlman, 100 IM (1:04.25).
Getting second place were 8U swimmers Poe, 25 backstroke (22.31), and Parker, 25 butterfly (19.80); Cole White in the 9-10 25 butterfly (17.27); Collin Pyeatt in the 11-12 50 butterfly (32.77); Anthony Sury in the 13-14 100 free (57.24) and 50 backstroke (28.37); and Kuhlman 15-17 100 free (56.38).
Qualifying with third-place finishes in 6U were Gavin Schoener, 25 backstroke (32.31), and Kolby Tran, 25 free (26.45); Samuel Lupher in 8U 25 breaststroke (24.08); in the 9-10 division, Daniel Lupher, 25 breaststroke (19.34), Kerch Parker, 25 free (15.05), and 100 medley relay of Noah Schoener, Benjamin Albarran, Aiden Tomlinson, Caleb Mitterling (1:23.83); 11-12 swimmers Pyeatt in 100 free (59.44), 50 free (29.39), and 100 IM (1:16.48), Kasen Corn in 50 backstroke (35.23) and the 200 medley relay of Pyeatt, Corn, Luke Mixon, Gabriel Sauceda (2:24.42); and 15-17 swimmers Kuhlman in 50 backstroke (30.27) and Aiden Sauceda in 50 breaststroke (36.09).
