Playing her last collegiate season, Richelle Velez is on top of the world.
With 13 games left on the Southwest Athletic Conference schedule, the Texas Southern University Lady Tiger is having lots of fun.
“I am happy right now because everything is good,” Velez said. “We have a Hall of Fame coach in Cynthia Cooper (-Dyke), and compared to last year, we are so different because we are good now. We got new players and are just a different team.”
Under Cooper-Dyke, the Team USA and WNBA legend, the Lady Tigers are off to a 4-1 start in the SWAC and are 9-7 on the season. Just by having Cooper in the fold, Texas Southern has completely turned its program around after finishing 15-15 last year.
“She is amazing and one can tell that she knows basketball,” the former Brazoswood Lady Buc said. “You have to trust everything she says. I do and I just love the way she coaches. We are all cherishing this moment of playing under her, and you can tell she has a lot of respect around the conference because every team that we’ve played, they’ve given it their all to beat us.”
After playing two seasons at Kilgore Junior College, Velez made the jump to Division I last year.
“The adjustment was different because of this new place I was at,” Velez said. “I knew it was going to be fast, but it was faster and everyone was bigger than I thought it would be. I had to get used to the hang of that, but now I am used to it because I’ve seen it first-hand. Nothing is new to me.”
In order for Velez to make the transition on the court, she had to spend a whole summer training.
“Everybody was just faster than I was last year,” she said. “Everyone went back home for the summer last year, but I stayed and worked with the training coach. I worked on agility, speed and had to get quicker and faster if I wanted to play. Every little workout that I had last summer, I needed to just get better on the court. I needed it for my game and I didn’t even complain because I knew what I needed to get better.”
So far this season, Velez has started 14 of 16 games as the shooter for the team. It is that process of being able to shoot when open that has helped her confidence on the court.
“I feel more confident because my coach trusts me to shoot the ball,” Velez said. “She wants me to shoot and gave me the green light and out of the whole team. I am the only one with a green light and she is always tells the whole team that, so she just builds my confidence a lot. It has helped my game just by knowing that the coach trusts you that much.”
Velez is coming an 11-point performance as she went 3-of-6 from the field with a trey in TSU’s 89-85 conference win at Grambling State on Monday.
“So far it’s been a good season because we’ve been playing teams like Gonzaga, Oregon, and the opportunity to play those teams with my family in the stands that is just a blessing,” she said. “I am traveling the world playing basketball, and I just couldn’t be happier than what I am doing right now. I am playing my game like it is my last.”
For a player who never thought she’d get to step onto a college basketball court, Velez is finishing a good career, averaging 8.9 points this season playing 24.3 minutes a game.
“I graduate in May, and I just don’t know what is going to happen after that,” Velez said. “I’ve thought about becoming a coach. But I’ve also thought about continuing to play. You know, when I finished high school, I didn’t even know that I was going to continue after that because I had no offers. But at the last second I got a scholarship to Kilgore. Then after that, I got one to come here, so I am waiting on God to keep blessing me maybe with another opportunity to keep playing.”
Velez and her Lady Tiger teammates will be back on the court at home this Saturday as they host Mississippi Valley State.
