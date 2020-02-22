GIRLS BASKETBALL
n Brazosport 66, Silsbee 62
Boys BASKETBALL
n Columbia 78, Brazosport 73
n Bay City 82, Sweeny 79
GIRLS Soccer
n Brazoswood 2, George Ranch 1
n Angleton 3, Alvin Shadow Creek 1
Boys SOCCER
n George Ranch 4, Brazoswood 2
n Alvin Shadow Creek 1, Angleton 0
Softball
n Brazoswood 9, Huntsville 0
n Brazoswood 6, Clear Springs 0
n Columbia 17, Austin 0
n Columbia 17, Incarnate Word 1
