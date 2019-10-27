Brazoswood graduate Joey Pulido, who is now in the Toronto Blue Jays minoir-league system, made a lot of trips in his second professional season, including a few to the injured list. His transaction list for 2019: April 1 : Assigned to Lansing Lugnuts. May 4 : Placed on 7-day injured list by Lansing Lugnuts, retroactive to May 3. May 16 : Activated from the 7-day injured list by Lansing Lugnuts. May 20 : Placed on 7-day injured list by Lansing Lugnuts, retroactive to May 19. June 1 : Assigned to Buffalo Bisons from Lansing Lugnuts. June 2 : Assigned to Blue Jays Extended Spring Training from Buffalo Bisons. June 6 : Assigned to Lansing Lugnuts from Blue Jays Extended Spring Training. July 30 : Placed on 7-day injured list by Lansing Lugnuts. Aug. 15: Assigned to Vancouver Canadians from Lansing Lugnuts. Aug, 23: Assigned to New Hampshire Fisher Cats from Vancouver Canadians.
With as many stops as Joey Pulido made during this year’s minor league baseball season, he might have had a difficult time figuring out when he was playing for the home team.
Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 32nd round in 2018, the former Brazoswood Buccaneer pitcher was with four teams this past summer, including a brief stint with the Jays’ top farm team.
“I did a lot of traveling and went to a lot of places,” Pulido said. “In a way it was good, but in a way it wasn’t good because it was hard to get comfortable in one place. But I did get to experience a lot of new ball clubs, new places and different teammates within the organization, so it was good in that regard.”
His second professional season didn’t start well as he found himself on the injured list with arm trouble when the real games started. Once healthy, he spent some time with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons, where he allowed three hits and four earned runs in pitched 2 2/3 innings, accumulating a 13.50 ERA.
After that short stay, Pulido headed to the Lansing Lugnuts in Michigan, a full-season Class A team in the Midwest League. He posted a 2-4 record with a 6.08 ERA in 23 games covering 40 innings for the Lugnuts. Pulido surrendered 29 hits, 27 earned runs, seven home runs and 20 walks while striking out 37.
His next stop was with the Vancouver Canadians, a Class A short-season team. He pitched just 2 1/3 innings there, giving up two hits with two strikeouts.
With his arm still giving him trouble, the Jays shut him down for a month in late summer to give him a chance to heal. They then sent him to finish the last few weeks of the season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Double AA, where he had his most productive time.
“I threw about 5 2/3 or six innings with them, and at that point it was the best I’d felt all season,” Pulido said. “I was mostly doing open work just trying to strengthen my arm up.”
At New Hampshire, Pulido finished 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA going 0-1 with eight strikeouts, four walks, four hits, two earned runs and a home run.
“It was a rough year with injuries, and not being able to play the way I wanted to, but when I felt healthy, I pitched well,” Pulido said.
His nomadic season had a purpose, Pulido said.
“Whenever I was ready to come back, that is when some rosters were full and all they were trying to do was get me innings to get me back in the groove of things,” he said. “But through it all, I got to experience some good hitters at Triple A and better hitters at Double A just to see how I stacked up against them. I think, for the most part, I competed well and learned a bit about myself and what I could do against those guys.”
Overall, Pulido came to better understand the mental aspect of the game and its ups and downs.
“It’s tough to go through a season like that because through your mind you are in good places and bad places,” he said. “But you do have to find that happy medium and realize that you’re living a dream, and if you keep battling, someday it might pay off. There were times when I was very frustrated, but sometimes where I was very happy.”
Back at home in Angleton, Pulido is working with his father’s business while preparing himself for the next baseball season.
“Right now I am just trying to build on endurance with strength training in order to withstand a 140-game to 150-game season, depending if you make playoffs or not,” Pulido said. “Learning what happened this year, I am just training my body and let it take its course and get it back for season time.”
