DICKINSON — After a long weekend at the San Marcos Tournament, it didn’t get much better for the Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers as they fell Monday afternoon, 50-28, to the Dickinson Lady Gators.
Trailing the entire game, the Lady Bucs saw a bit of success in the final quarter as they outscored Dickinson 9-8 behind a 3-pointer from Nataly Segler. The Lady Bucs took better care of the ball to help them connect on the offensive end.
“We were coming off a long tournament there in San Marcos, and we were tired in our legs,” Brazoswood second-year coach Doug Watson said. “We talked about winning possessions and just timing our possessions, but it did seem like there at the end we finally made a bit of a run. They are a young team and they are learning, but we are getting better every time we get on the floor. The one thing we must keep doing is be more consistent with our defensive side of basketball.”
Brazoswood forced the Lady Gators into four turnovers in the fourth quarter, which helped them gain a couple of possessions and score on the opposite side.
“We play a lot of good teams and they are learning, but they just have to do better on those good things and be more consistent,” Watson said.
Brazoswood fell behind 8-0 at the start and was down 12-2 after the first period. Dickinson’s Vorian Wilcox scored eight of her team’s points. Haley Williamson got the Lady Bucs into the scoring column with a bucket at the 2:08 mark of the quarter.
Segler heated up in the second quarter with six points including a 3-point play as the Lady Bucs were 3-of-6 from the field. But the Lady Gators extended their lead and held a 29-10 advantage at halftime.
Brazoswood hurt itself with 12 turnovers in the first 16 minutes of play.
The Lady Bucs’ intensity picked up in the third quarter with four players scoring. But the Lady Gators outscored Brazoswood 13-9 for a 42-19 lead heading into the fourth period.
One thing Watson was looking for from the Lady Bucs was communication.
“Any good team will communicate, but again as we play more games we will get better at it,” Watson said. “It is something we still emphasize, and we still want them to do it every possession.”
Segler led the Lady Bucs with 10 points, and Williamson finished with seven.
Salaya Holmes scored 16 points for the Lady Gators and Wilcox finished with 14 as they improved to 5-2 on the season.
Brazoswood (2-8) played quite a few games in San Marcos.
“We got better from the first game to the last,” he said. “Sometimes it will not show in wins and losses, but they are starting to do the things that we want them to do. They just have to be more consistent, but they are getting better.”
After the Thanksgiving break, the Lady Bucs return to the court for a home date Dec. 3 against Alvin.
