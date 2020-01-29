FREEPORT — A second- half push through defense and fast break points saw the Brazosport Exporters defeat the Columbia Roughnecks 76-69 Tuesday night at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym. Bell led the Exporters with 28 points.
Going into halftime, the Roughnecks led 34-33 after a big quarter from Cameron Ward to keep them atop the Ships. Brazosport took the lead in the third and forced a timeout with 4:44 left in the third. The Exporters scored back-to-back lay-ups on full-court passes as the Roughnecks let them behind the defense. Kevin Davis launched a deep pass to Bell and Bell returned the favor on the next possession 46-44 lead. With less than five seconds left in the quarter, Exporter Paul Woodard found Davis under the basket on an inbounds play to increase Brazosport’s lead, 55-48, at the end of the third.
Columbia fought back in the fourth with Jamaurion Woodard getting the ball rolling with a moonshot 3-pointer from the right wing. Ward hit his fourth shot from behind the arc a few possessions later from the right wing as well. With Brazosport leading 61-58 with 3:29 left in the game, Woodard got a 3-pointer off from the right corner. His high arching shot found nothing but the bottom of the net to tie the game at 61. The Exporters answered back down the court and found Hayden McDaniel in the right corner, whose 3-point shot restored his team’s 3-point lead over the Roughnecks.
With Brazosport leading 67-63 with over a minute to go, Davis grabbed an offensive rebound and converted a layup to force another Columbia timeout. Ward was fouled on a drive and an inbound attempt after the timeout and converted all four free throws to get the game back to a one possession game, scoring 29 points for the night. Woodard went to the free throw line with 45 seconds and a chance to make it a two possession game. He made 1-of-2 for a 70-67 lead. The Roughnecks got the ball to Heston Roberts, who found a driving lane, but his dunk rimmed out before McDaniel iced the game with two free throws as the Ships went on to win 76-69.
The second quarter saw Ward and Bell take over for their respective teams, each scoring 14 points in the quarter.
The loss is the first district loss for Columbia as they fall to 17-7 overall and 2-1 in district play. Brazosport gets their first district win as they improve to 8-10 overall and 1-2 in district play. Brazosport returns to action Friday against Sweeny in another home district game. Columbia faces La Marque on the road Friday in district play.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.