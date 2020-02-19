TUESDAY SCOREBOARD

Girls Basketball

Brazosport 86, Houston Wheatley 45

Houston Kashmere 51, Columbia 46

Houston Yates 95, Sweeny 38

Boys Basketball

Alief Hastings 71, Brazoswood 50

Fort Bend Marshall 54, Angleton 51

Brazosport 86, Sweeny 53

La Marque at Columbia, no report

Hitchcock at Danbury, no report

GIRLS Soccer

Brazoswood 11, Alief Hastings 1

Angleton 8, Fort Bend Hightower 0

Boys Soccer

Alief Hastings 5, Brazoswood 4

Angleton 2, Fort Bend Hightower 0

Softball

Brazoswood 5, FB Ridge Point 0

Brazosport 5, Van Vleck 1

Columbia 10, El Campo 3

Sweeny 11, Clear Falls 0

Danbury 10, Cleveland 0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.