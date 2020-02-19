TUESDAY SCOREBOARD
Girls Basketball
Brazosport 86, Houston Wheatley 45
Houston Kashmere 51, Columbia 46
Houston Yates 95, Sweeny 38
Boys Basketball
Alief Hastings 71, Brazoswood 50
Fort Bend Marshall 54, Angleton 51
Brazosport 86, Sweeny 53
La Marque at Columbia, no report
Hitchcock at Danbury, no report
GIRLS Soccer
Brazoswood 11, Alief Hastings 1
Angleton 8, Fort Bend Hightower 0
Boys Soccer
Alief Hastings 5, Brazoswood 4
Angleton 2, Fort Bend Hightower 0
Softball
Brazoswood 5, FB Ridge Point 0
Brazosport 5, Van Vleck 1
Columbia 10, El Campo 3
Sweeny 11, Clear Falls 0
Danbury 10, Cleveland 0
