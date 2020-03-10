Columbia head baseball coach Jeff Shank earned his 300th career victory Saturday with a 4-0 triumph over Shiner in the championship game of the East Bernard Tournament.
“It was nice because it was the tournament championship, so that was pretty cool,” Shank said. “I don’t know if there is a feeling on what that feels like, but it is a nice round number and it is fun. It just says that we’ve been doing it a long time.”
Shank arrived at Columbia in 2001 as the assistant baseball coach, then took over the program the following season.
“One is never sure of anything, but one always has these plans of things to accomplish, but my family and I have been fortunate to be at Columbia, we really like it here,” Shank said. “It’s nice that C-BISD has allowed me to stay here this long.”
Shank has led the Roughnecks to the playoffs in 13 of his 19 seasons, including a back-to-back Region IV finals appearances in 2011 against Robstown and 2012 against rival Sweeny.
“For me the last win is one of the better ones because you just want to keep winning as possibly long as you can,” Shank said. “But I don’t think it’s about the wins but sometimes the losses can sometimes be tougher than even the best wins. Anytime you win playoff games those are good, but every year is different, especially with the kids.”
Since being at Columbia, Shank has coached both baseball and football.
“I always wanted to coach football and baseball and I’ve been fortunate to do both for a long time,” he said. “At some point I knew I wanted to be a head football coach or offensive coordinator, but always in the back of my mind I’ve always liked baseball. About two or three years into my career at Houston Memorial, I knew I wanted to be a head baseball coach.”
This year’s Roughneck squad is off to a 7-1-1 record.
“Kids are doing great, they play hard, they get along and don’t ever believe that they are out of a game,” Shank said. “They’ve had multiple come-from-behind wins, and they fight and get after it.
In the victory against Shiner, starting pitcher Kade Reynolds pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out four Comanches.
A three-run fourth inning decided it, with Kameron Craig and Blake Seiler driving in runs. Craig was 2-of-3 in the game.
“We got a lot of big hits from multiple guys in the lineup,” Shank said. “I certainly hope this good start continues for us, I know the kids want it bad this year. But the district has been tough with Sweeny, but we feel like it is wide open this year for anybody to take.”
In the tournament, the Roughnecks also had wins against Rice Consolidated, 10-8, and Tidehaven, 13-5.
In that Tidehaven win, the ’Necks scored seven runs in the third inning. Reynolds, Craig, Nick Cardwell, Seiler, Jacob Reno and Lance Nunley led the offense, which collected 15 hits.
Tate Thrasher pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits with eight strikeouts.
“We went into this tournament to win the tournament and we knew we had a good chance because of the way we were playing,” Shank said. “Our pitching and offense had been clicking.”
The Roughnecks will be back on the field today against Fulshear at home. Shank isn’t looking ahead except for the Chargers.
“I am just looking for win No. 301, but Fulshear is strong,” he said.
