HUNTSVILLE — Danbury’s Sahvanna Thompson finished fifth Monday at the Region III Meet in Huntsville to claim a third straight trip to the UIL Class 3A Cross Country State Championships,.
But she wasn’t the only one from the area to advance, as Brazosport’s David Gomez qualified in the 4A race with a 17th- place finish in the boys race.
Thompson, a senior, bested her top region finish from last season, which was 10th place. As a sophomore, she was 13th.
This season she ran against 177 other competitors at Kate Barr-Ross Park. She was fourth overall among runners not on teams qualifying for state.
The top four teams and top 10 finishers not on qualifying teams advanced to state.
“I was looking for a fifth-place finish or better this year, and I really just wanted top 10,” Thompson said. “I am very excited to get back to state, but I want to go there and do better than I did last year. But I am just excited to get back there, because it is hard to make it.”
Thompson clocked in at 12 minutes, 54.9 seconds, behind top finisher Hadley Watts from Central Heights; Maddison Helms, Orangefield, 12:33.7; Alayia Malbrough, McGregor, 12:37.7; and Logan Pevehouse, 12:44.7.
“Experience and determination, that is what got her there today,” Danbury cross country coach Patty Bowles said. “She just doesn’t quit. At practice I will make them run three miles, and she will run four. Whatever I have them do, she will always do more.”
From the start, Thompson stayed with the front pack.
“I was third for a while and then just got back a bit,” Thompson said. “I tried staying up with the Orangefield girl, and she is faster than I am but she was good to pace with during the race. I wanted to be within 20 yards of her.”
At times there were several competitors on Thompson’s heels.
“I thought she had an advantage with the course, so she knew what she had to do,” Bowles said. “There were some girls right behind her, but one thing Sahvanna didn’t allow them to do was pass her up.”
A bit congested during the race, Thompson battled through it.
“I felt strong through the race, but my time wasn’t as good as last year,” Thompson said. “But I feel good just making it.”
Also running for Danbury was Gustavo Torres, who finished 70th in the boys race in 19:31.9 out of 178 runners.
Thompson will next run at Old Settlers Park on Nov. 9 in the Cross Country State Championships for all classifications.
GOMEZ
Just a junior, Gomez had a plan to hopefully keep up with the front runners.
“Man, I was just trying to stay with the Bay City guy and we just went at it for the first lap,” Gomez said. “He ended up falling back on the second lap, so after that I just tried catching up with the front group, because that is where the state qualifiers were.”
Gomez finished in 17th in 17:33.4, but after runners from state-qualifying teams were accounted for, he wound up ninth overall, thus sending him to Round Rock.
“Right now it just feels crazy because I made it,” Gomez said. “For me to hit the 17:30s, that was big for me, and it really helped me make it.”
It was a personal best for Gomez.
“He ran a heck of a race and he was feeling good, you could tell,” Brazosport cross country coach Robert Nichol said. “The first mile that he ran was a fast one, and then he got into a groove and just said that if he was going to make a move, he might as well make one, so he did.
“The crazy part was that he even finished ahead of the Bay City kid who was our district champion.”
Bay City’s Muti Shaik wound up 33rd in 18:22.8.
As a team Brazosport finished 14th with 138 points. The next four runners for the Explorers after Gomez were Aaron Navarrete, 68th, 19:10.6; Felix Chavez, 86th, 19:27.6; Fabian Arredondo, 114th, 20:10.8; and Daniel Navarrete, 122nd, 20:28.1.
