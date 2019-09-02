With a pound and ground game that totaled 354 yards, the Brazosport Christian Eagles took it to the Katy Faith West Eagles with a convincing 56-16 victory on the road Friday in six man football.
Senior Luke Listak led the ground attack running for 189 yards on just 12 carries. Listak made it into the end zone three times.
“The big difference for us was that we blocked better than I’ve ever seen us block,” Brazosport Christian coach Danny Martin said. “It just opened it up for us by just doing that. There was just a different demeanor with the guys on the team the last few years. These guys really seem like a real team than they have in the past. Everyone wanted to block for each other and they all wanted the credit to succeed, that was a big difference from a mental point.”
Quarterback Zack Newby added 77 yards on the ground on four carries and Nick DeOliveira ran for 57 yards on three carries. Each one had a score as well.
“We’ve had some close games with them except for the year we got blown out by Katy,” Martin said. “But the last couple of years we were pretty close with them and we just came out and it just ended then what we thought it would.”
With 12 players on the team, it had been the fewest that the Eagles had ever suited up for opening day. But Martin thought hit worked to their advantage.
“I think so, the fact we have less guys and they knew they had to come together and rally work more as a team,” Martin said. “Last year we had 13 or 14 guys but it was the makeup of the team was different. We had four or five juniors, three or four sophomores and two or three freshmen and they all hung out with their own grades so we had all of these divisions within the team. This year they’ve all come together.”
Listak started the Eagles off on the right foot.
“We started out fast, Luke Listak started with a 20 yard rush to start the game, and then two plays later, Nick DeOliveira ran it in from 35 yards out,” Martin said. “We stopped them and scored again. Then we stopped them again, but we fumbled the ball on offense and they scored.
“So it was 16-8 and then we had an hour long rain delay, came back out they didn’t score again until late in the fourth quarter.”
The delay actually helped BCS process some situations that they needed to clean up.
“It helped us because we were able to recalibrate from the beginning of the game and we were able to make some adjustments and since we were inside we got on the white board so it was beneficial for us,” Martin said.
Listak played a complete game getting 14 tackles on the defensive side of the ball with an interception. Newby, who was starting his first game under center also had the same identical defensive statistics as Listak.
BCS will host Baytown Christian on Friday.
