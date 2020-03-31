Th ese are tough times for all businesses, especially the local ones we enjoy going to on a regular basis. With the Brazoria County Stay Safe at Home Order in place at least through Friday and President Donald Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30, a lot of local businesses are losing a lot of revenue.
Because golf courses in southern Brazoria County have been able to stay open, the number of people coming through hasn’t dropped off as much as people might expect.
“Everything is going good. Doing the same things we were normally doing and are even checking people in and out at the window instead of getting them inside the shop,” Austin Bayou general manager Michael McCleary said. “We’re doing pretty decent, had twice the business we normally have on Sunday.”
Courses have been doing their due diligence cleansing their facilities and practicing social distancing. It’s good to see our golf courses aren’t in danger on going under, but we also have to keep in mind that staying at home remains the best option to control the virus.
Each course is doing its best to keep the spread at a standstill, but going out to golf more because there isn’t anything else to do could leave players open to collecting something other than birdies and bogeys.
Life will be back to normal soon, when people can play in foursomes again and high five after a great putt. Just like in golf, being patients and playing it safe are the best approach.
TOURNAMENTS
Canceled: Dow-United Way Golf Classic Golf Tournament
Postponed: Angleton High School Project Graduation
Drive Against A.L.S. Golf Tournament : 12:30 p.m. shotgun May 1 start at The Wilderness golf course, 501 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Sponsored by Lake Jackson Knights of Columbus 6812. A four-person scramble with prizes for top-three teams along with contests for longest drive, closest to the pin and hole in one.
