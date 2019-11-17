Columbia 8 vs. Liberty Hill 44
C 0 8 0 0
LH 9 7 21 7
Scoring Summary
LH Mason Shipley 33 FG, 0:31.2, 1Q
LH Nash Robinson 10 run, (kick failed) 0:8.5, 1Q
C Jamaurion Woodard 56 run (Mitchell McGaughey 2 point conversion) 7:59, 2Q
LH Trey Seward 25 run (Shipley kick) 8:36 3Q
LH Walker Baty blocked punt (Shipley kick) 7:39, 3Q
LH Blake Simpson 21 run (Shipley kick) 6:01, 3Q
LH Robinson 47 run (Shipley kick) 10:47, 4Q
C LH
First downs 8 14
Total yards 158 301
Turnovers 5 1
Rushing 32-117 43-262
Passing yards 41 39
Com/Att 5-8-0 2-4-0
Penalties 3-38 4-40
Fumbles 5-5 1-1
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: C, Luke Arias 10-69; LH, Blake Simpson 16-92, Nash Robinson 9-90, Trey Seward 17-77,
Passing: C, Cameron Ward 5-8-0, 41 yards; LH, Jacob Cearley 2-4-0, 39 yards
Receiving: C, Jalen Austin 2-19; LH, Seward 1-29
Smithville 34, Sweeny 28
Sw 0 7 7 14
Sm 14 7 7 6
Scoring Summary:
Sm Tardrick Fowler 17 pass from Lane Otto (Owen Bruder kick) 9:42, 1Q
Sm Chris Sanders 2 run (Bruder kick) 1:37, 1Q
Sw Justice Clemons 13 pass from Trey Robbins (Mason Massey kick) 8:08, 2Q
Sm Cameron Juarez 6 run (Bruder kick) 4:20, 2Q
Sw Trey Fields 1 run (Massey kick) 4:51, 3Q
Sm Fowler 15 pass from Otto (Bruder kick) 2:26, 3Q
SwJayden Ward 6 run (Massey kick) 11:56, 4Q
Sm Juarez 13 run (kick blocked) 7:27, 4Q
Sw Robbins 1 run (Massey kick) 5:05, 4Q
SM SW
First Downs
Total Yards 391 295
Turnovers 1 1
Rushing 40-213 33-178
Passing 178 117
Comp/Att 10-15 6-11
Penalties 6-55 3-25
Fumbles 0-0 0-0
INT 1 1
Individual Leaders:
Rushing: Sw, Jayden Ward 14-72 yards; Sm, Lane Otto 18-97
Passing: Sw, Trey Robbins 6-11-0, 117 yards; Sm, Otto 10-15-0, 178 yards
Receiving: Sw, Justice Clemons 2-58, Trace Holmes 3-52; Sm, Tadrick Fowler 3-50
Lampasas 42, Brazosport 14
B 0 7 7 0
L 7 14 14 7
Scoring summary:
L Ace Whitehead 11 run (Whitehead kick) 1:32, 1Q
L Daunte Cuffie 1 run (Whitehead kick) 7:43, 2Q
L Cameron Everts 54 pass from Whitehead (Whitehead kick) 4:43, 2Q
B Paul Woodard 18 pass from Alex Villarreal (Villarreal kick) 0:24, 2Q
B Ray Bell 63 pass from Villarreal (Villarreal kick) 11:15, 3Q
L Whitehead 9 run (Whitehead kick) 8:49, 3Q
L Whitehead 3 run (Whitehead kick) 2:56, 3Q
L Brenton Webb 18 pass from Whitehead (Whitehead kick) 9:37, 4Q
Scoring Summary:
B L
First downs 11 21
Total yards 271 521
Turnovers 0 0
Rushing 23-134 47-320
Passing yards 137 201
Com/Att 8-24 13-22
Penalties 5-45 7-45
Fumbles 0-0 0-0
INT 0 0
Individual leaders:
Rushing: B, Paul Woodard 9-81 yards; L, Jack Jerome 13-171
Passing: B, Alex Villarreal, 7-19, 129 yards; L, Whitehead 13-22, 201 yards
Receiving: Bell 3-80; L, Everts 3-89
Manvel 49, Nederland 14
M 14 14 14 7
N 0 14 0 0
Scoring Summary:
M Donavan Eaglin 4 run (Luis Moreno kick) 4:52, 1Q
M Jalen Paxton 39 pass from Tucker Yarbrough (Moreno kick) 2:47, 1Q
M Eaglin 3 run (Moreno kick) 8:27, 2Q
M Jalen Walthall 50 pass from Yarbrough (Moreno kick) 6:26, 2Q
N Bryce Morris 9 run (Payne Barrow kick) 0:56, 2Q
N Josh Mazyck 6 run (Barrow kick) 0:09, 2Q
M Eaglin 64 run (Moreno kick) 11:17, 3Q
M Eaglin 1 run (Moreno kick) 6:13, 3Q
M Brian Wilturner 4 blocked punt return (Moreno kick) 4:29, 4Q
M N
First downs 17 14
Total yards 421 243
Turnovers 1 0
Rushing 36-352 38-147
Passing yards 151 96
Com/Att 9-15-1 8-18-0
Penalties 1-10 2-10
Fumbles 0-0 0-2
INT 0 1
Individual leaders:
Rushing: M, Donavan Eaglin 18-185, De’Monte Seymore 9-58; N, Josh Mazyck 26-144
Passing: M, Tucker Yarbrough9-15-1, 151 yards; N, Bryce McMorris 8-18-0, 96 yards
Receiving: M, Jalen Paxton 3-59, Jalen Walthall 2-64, Malachi McLean 2-16; N, Bryson Garrett 3-25, Kyndon Fuselier 2-43
