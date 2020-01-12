I made my first wade of 2015 in Louis iana and it wasn’t planned, either. My friend Guy Stansel of HR&G asked me to make an afternoon wade with him as we were slurping the last bit of gumbo from the bowl after a successful duck hunt in the Cameron Parish marsh.
Big trout venues like Calcasieu Lake and Baffin Bay had begun to heat up. Stansel texted four photos of heavy trout eating Corkies. Flats adjacent to the ship channel held most of the best bites. Afternoons had seen the most action.
We widdled away at close to 20 fish in the three hours prior to sunset, all over two pounds with the largest at a tad over four.
“It hasn’t really kicked off here yet,” said Stansel. “But, it is close. Somebody is going to catch a big one in the coming months.”
All reports from Baffin Bay appear solid, according to several sources. Sunshine this week helped warm chilly waters. Corkies, Down South Lures, Bass Assassins and Gamblers have been the baits of choice.
Red shad and Chicken on a Chain took most of the fish, along with Corkies and pink/silver Gamblers and MirrOdines.
Along the middle coast around Matagorda and Port O’Connor, the shorelines and deep reefs have been hit-or-miss.
East Matagorda remains arguably the most consistent bay in Texas.
“The full moon and strong tides last week gave us a really good bite for three days,” said guide Tommy Alexander. “Then the front pushed through and shut it down, but it will get good again when the weather settles again.”
Tides dropped significantly after stiff winds blew water from back lakes.
“When the tides are real low we are working the far back guts for redfish,” said guide Ray Sexton. “There are a lot of redfish on the shorelines. If the tides comes up a bit, the trout magically appear.”
Sexton said to never dismiss harbors and deep turning basins when the water gets really cold. With over two months of winter left, chances are another cold blast or two will chill the coast. Methodical baits like DOA Shrimp, Corkies and Lil Johns have worked lately in deep channels and rivers.
Anglers in Seadrift and Port O’Connor had a chance to work coveted back lakes last week. The best bites were found at the mouths of sloughs and drains on the outgoing tide.
Redfish were also found in the sloughs and shorelines of the back lakes for waders early in the week, then tides dropped and boats camped at the mouths of those same lakes and found lots of bites on Gulps and shrimp under a popping cork.
West Galveston Bay anglers have found their best fish around the islands and reefs. Afternoon drifts with soft plastics have accounted for solid boxes of fickle winter trout. Waders tossed Corkies and MirrOlures on the mud-laden shorelines.
January fishing in Texas is a hit-or-miss game, normally depending what day you choose and what weather forecast is true.
However, it’s worth a try.
Some of the largest trout of the year will be caught this month.
