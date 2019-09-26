The River’s End Volunteer Fire Department will host its 22nd Family Fishing Tournament fundraiser Oct. 4-6.
Fishing officially kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 4 and runs through 2 p.m. Oct. 6. All fish will be weighed at the River’s End Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 1, 12070 FM 2918 in Brazoria.
Weigh-in times will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6.
Registration fees are $40 for adult anglers and $25 for youth anglers 16 and younger. Categories for both groups are redfish, speckled trout, flounder and croaker. Only redfish between 20 and 27 inches can be entered in any category.
Awards handed out to adult anglers will be for first through third place in each category, with first place winning $100 along with a plaque; second receiving $50 and a plaque; and third place earning $25 and a plaque.
Other prizes will be $100 and a plaque for redfish with most spots and the heaviest stringer. The stringer must contain a speckled trout, redfish and flounder and cannot have more than five fish.
There will be daily mini-tournaments, with speckled trout taking place Oct. 4 and redfish Oct. 5, with special weigh-in hours of 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, and flounder Oct. 6 with weigh-in from 9 a.m. to noon. Mini-tournaments winners will receive plaques.
Youth awards will go to the top three finishers in each category. First place will receive a $50 gift certificate along with a plaque; second place gets a $25 gift certificate with plaque; and third place gets a $10 gift certificate with a plaque.
Other awards for youth anglers are the heaviest stringer winner receiving a $50 gift certificate with a plaque. Plaques will also be awarded for the redfish with most spots; largest hardhead; largest blue crab; and the largest sand/Gulf trout.
Anglers can register or download forms at www.revfd.com.
Registration forms along with T-shirts and raffle tickets can also be picked up Bernard Grocery, 4127 FM 2611 in Brazoria, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
That same information can also be picked up at Stewarts Grocery, 102 E. San Bernard St. in Brazoria, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
There also will be live and silent auctions along with barbecue plates for $10.
Award presentation will start at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at the fire station.
For information, call Darrell Powell at 979-417-6120, Gloria Powell at 979-417-1505 or Chief Al Roth at 979- 235-0010.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.