POWERLIFTING
The Sweeny Lady Dogs started off the powerlifting season with a bang as they won the initial Gulf Coast Powerlifting League’s first meet Thursday by posting 47 points.
Placing second in the all-girls meet was Hitchcock with 35 points
Sweeny had four first-place finishers, led by senior Lorelei Irby in the 220-pound category where she totaled 1,005 pounds and was voted the best overall lifter on the heavy platform.
Also finishing ahead of everyone else in their divisions were senior Harmony Hysten in the 148-division with a 760-pound total; junior, Hailey Santimauro, 181 class, 780 pounds; and senior, Ashlyn Moore, 259-plus, 775 total pounds.
Placing second were junior Ariana Williams, 165-class 715 total pounds; and senior Sarah Briggs, 181-class, 740 total. In third place was sophomore Asianna Stewart, 259-class, 770 total. Taking fourth place were junior Hadley Renni, 97-class, 350 total; senior Kelly Bible, 132 class, 520 total; and junior Kassidy Tucker, 165-class, 655 total. In sixth place was senior Anna Green, 165 class, 640 total.
Brazoswood gets third at lifting event: Brazoswood Lady Bucs started their season at the Gulf Coast Powerlifting League on Thursday placing third overall with 31 points.
Leading the team was Hailey Zuniga in the 123- class, who was also voted the outstanding lifter.
Also placing first were Kayla Gilbert in the 198 -class and Eryn Harris, 259- class.
Coming in second was Melanie Gonzales in the 132-class with Celeste Salinas getting third in the 165s and Jasmyn Harper was fifth in the 148s.
Lady ’Necks place a few at meet: Lifting at the Gulf Coast Powerlifting League on Thursday, the Columbia Lady ’Necks debuted their roster with a couple of second-place finishes.
Getting those second-place finishes were Michelle McBroom, 105 class, 445 total pounds, squat 180 pounds, bench press 95, deadlift 175; and also Madison Rudkin, 114 class, 465 total, squat 185, bench 95, deadlift 185. Getting third place was Launa Sanders, 132 class, 725 total, squat 275, bench 140, deadlift 310. In fourth was Savanna Dupre, 198 class, 495 total, squat 200, bench 105, deadlift 190. And taking fifth place was Makenzie Anderson, 165 class, 655 total, squat 265, bench 150, deadlift 240.
SOCCER
Roughnecks fall to Fulshear Chargers
Columbia Roughnecks ran into a tough team Thursday at Griggs Field, falling to the No. 4-ranked Fulshear Chargers, 5-1, in nondistrict play.
The ’Necks’ Oscar Olguin scored the lone goal for the home team as Colton Eubanks came up with a blocked penalty kick and two saves in the match loss.
Columbia (7-5-0) will open District 24-4A play with a trip to Sweeny on Monday.
Bulldog JV takes road win: The Sweeny Bulldog junior varsity headed to Palacios to take on the Sharks and came home with a 2-0 victory in a cold, windy match.
After a scoreless tie, the Bulldogs’ Enrique Nunez connected first to the net after an assist from Christian Jaime.
Sweeny’s second goal was off a penalty kick by Jaime.
Defensive standouts were Larry Jones, Blane Hall, Joshua Thomas and Oscar Ortiz.
Goalkeeper Xavier Garza came away with a shutout in the net.
Next up for the Bulldogs is Brazosport at Bulldog Stadium.
BASKETBALL
Bulldogs squeeze out second-half victory
The Sweeny Bulldogs eighth-grade A team pulled out a close 40-38 victory against Needville on Thursday.
Down 28-8 at halftime, the Bulldogs roared back as the defense held the Blue Jays to just nine second-half points. Meanwhile, Sweeny’s Kadin Hurt and Jayson Deal each scored 10 points with Cameron Alexander tossing in eight points.
Deal hit a trey to tie the game at 35-all with seven seconds in regulation. In overtime, Peyton Pierce (four points) calmly sank both free throws to give the Bulldogs in the win.
Playing great defense were Hagan Greenberg, Timmy Shepard, Liam York, Xavier McGregor, Kadin Hurt, Cameron Alexander, Peyton Pierce, Ayden Goff, Gavin Massey (three points, 12 rebounds), Jayson Deal and Jax McCarey.
Sweeny will travel to Sealy on Monday.
Bulldogs lose close one: The Sweeny Bulldog eighth-grade B team went down 26-23 to Needville on Thursday.
Leading scorers for the Bulldogs were Sloan Novak with 14 points, Peyton Gibson with two, and Dylan Smith, Juan Hernandez and Jesse Sanchez each getting a bucket.
