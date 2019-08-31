THURSDAY

Sweeny 22, Grand Oaks 21 OT

Stratford 28, Alvin 0

Pearland 52, Cypress Springs 3

FRIDAY

Angleton 38, Kingwood Park 7

Brazosport 33, Hitchcock 8

Columbia 38, Victoria East 7

Brookshire Royal 31, Danbury 0

Brazosport Christian 56, Katy Faith West 16

Manvel 34, Clear Lake 6

Pearland Dawson 54, Oak Ridge 7

TODAY

Brazoswood vs. Fort Bend Elkins

Alvin Shadow Creek vs. Summer Creek

Joel Luna is sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0160 or at joel.luna@thefacts.com

