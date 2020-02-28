SWEENY — In a pitching gem that went all the way to the seventh inning, the Rockport Lady Pirates scored twice in the last at bat to pull out a 2-1 win Thursday afternoon against Sweeny in the Battle of the Best 2020 Varsity Tournament.
This was the first day of the three day tournament co-hosted by the Sweeny and Columbia softball programs.
Scoreless for the first six innings, errors got the best of the Lady Dogs in the top of the seventh. With one out and Jade Gonzales on first base, Rockport’s Taylor Gonzalez singled to center field to place runners on the corners. A passed ball allowed Gonzalez to steal towards second base. Designated player Lydia Zavala followed with a pop fly towards the second baseman, who dropped the ball allowing both runners to score, 2-0. No more runs scored, but the Lady Pirates had a 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, leadoff batter Cassie Homniok got on base when her pop fly at first base was bobbled and dropped. Sarah Briggs then singled to right field which left runners on the corners. Right fielder Karlie Glaze followed that up with an RBI shot to right field to cut the deficit in half, 2-1.
With runners on second and third with no outs, Rockport’s Siarah Galvan settled down and commanded the upcoming Sweeny batters. First, Galvan got a force out at second base off a grounder by Corie Byrd which left runners on the corners. Galvan then got a strikeout on pinch hitter Sam McKnight and a groundout to first base off Faith Englehardt to leave the tying run at third base and seal the victory.
The game exceeded the 90-minute time limit.
In the first six innings of play there was a hit by each team with five runners stranded on base.
Rockport’s Galvan got the win and finished with 95 pitches, getting nine strikeouts while allowing three hits.
Sweeny’s Homniok also had nine strikeouts, allowing three hits and finished with 94 pitches.
Sweeny’s Alyssa Boozy had a double in the sixth inning with two outs, but was stranded at second base.
Sweeny bounced back later with a 5-0 shutout of Danbury.
The Lady Dogs will continue the tournament when they will take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville at 1 p.m. today. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sweeny takes on Terry, then finishes with a 2 p.m. pitch against East Bernard.
