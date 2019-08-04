When the surf is right, everyone smiles — bait camps, tackle stores, convenience stores and vacation rentals. Not to mention all the selfie smiles posted to Instagram and Facebook.
The past week, we caught really good trout regularly in the surf. If you used live bait, it was pretty quick limits on live shrimp and even quicker on live croakers.
I feed them topwaters. Few blowups rival a surf-trout banging a plug and it seems the best bites have come on bone MirrOlure She Dogs and custom-colored bone/pink headed She Pups only found at Johnny’s Sport Shop in Eagle Lake.
These baits are just bigger and noisier and I think the fish locate them amid all the gobs and gobs of menhaden, mullet and shrimp. Those Gulf fish are just wired different — they have to be — they are not on top of the food chain like their relatives in the bays.
The guys in Port O’Connor have been enjoying the same. Many are heading south out of Pass Cavallo and fishing the Darlington shrimp wreck; some are hanging around the jetty and walking the rocks and tossing She Dogs and MirrOlures.
There are lots of redfish in the surf. Most of the fish are right on the beach in the first gut. Those able to make a long cast from the boat have nailed limits on live shrimp. The Surfside, Matagorda and Port O’Connor jetty are holding large numbers on pogies and table shrimp.
Back lake areas in Matagorda, like Oyster Lake, Crab Lake and Lake Austin, are good, while Shoalwater, Pringle, Contee and Fifth lakes near Port O’Connor are holding large schools.
Waders along the West Matagorda Bay shoreline are catching reds right off the grass line on live croakers, shrimp and Gulps. Don’t be surprised to find redfish under birds along the shorelines on calm days.
The middle of East Matagorda Bay was good last week while drifting over shell in 4 feet of water. These redfish show in the same place at the same time every summer, and they give their location away by popping small slicks as they gorge on shad and shrimp.
If you check out the fish-cleaning table in Matagorda Harbor, you will see just how many large snapper are in the Gulf. Double-digit fish remain consistent in about 80 feet of water over rocks and wrecks, and those 20-pound monsters have been found in about 120 feet of water over structure. It has been a great red snapper summer.
Freeport and Port O’Connor anglers are echoing the same news. There are some good spots in Texas waters but many agree the better fish are in federal waters on squid and sardines. Sadly, the recreational season in federal waters closed Friday.
August is a great tarpon month on the middle coast. Many boats are posting up off the tip of the jetty and waiting for a rolling school then casting a finger mullet, plug or Coon-Pop in front of the fish. There are so many large schools of menhaden riding the incoming tide to the beach the tarpon have no choice but to shadow the bait for an easy meal.
Look for more of the same for August. Sure, it’s hot out there, but so are the gears on your drag.
