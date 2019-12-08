GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs defeated district rival Alief Elsik, 48-42, on Saturday in their final game at the Lamar Consolidated ISD Girls Varsity Tournament at Reading Elementary in Richmond.
Nataly Segler led Brazoswood with 13 points, Christina Bolton tossed in 12 and Reagan Blank scored 10.
Friday at the tournament, Brazoswood lost a 23-21 lead at the half, allowing Fort Bend Willowridge to edge the Lady Bucs, 46-45.
Bolton led the Lady Bucs with 19 points. Segler and Macy Leger added nine points each.
Lady Bulldogs fall at tourney: Sweeny dropped a 63-43 game to Edna on Friday in the Industrial Varsity Tournament.
Asha Strauther and Skylar Bess each scored 13 points for Sweeny.
Lady Ships get win against Toros: The Brazosport Lady Explorers came home with a 46-41 win at Galveston Ball in nondistrict action.
Janiaya Johnson led Brazosport with 15 points and three assists; Mikaya Burton scored nine points with three steals, two assists; Aja Gore scored seven points with eight rebounds; and Treanna Johnson scored five points with four assists and four steals.
Brazosport is now 8-5 and will play Tuesday at Needville.
Lady ’Necks run all over Panthers: The Columbia Lady ’Necks took a 20-9 first quarter lead and never looked back Friday en route to a 61-42 win at Danbury.
Junior Jamoryai Butler exploded for 26 points, with Kirsten Bragg adding 15 and Myriah Wessells with eight.
At 9-3 on the season, Columbia will be at Louise on Tuesday.
Lady Warriors drop game: The Angleton Christian Lady Warriors lost 40-9 to Pasadena First Baptist on Friday.
Chole Pittman led the Lady Warriors with four points.
Next up will be a road trip Thursday to Brazosport Christian.
Danbury beats Columbia JV: The Danbury Lady Panthers held on for a 35-33 win against the Columbia junior varsity on Friday at home.
Savannah Ward led Columbia with 10 points. Katelin Arnold scored eight points and Marisol Betancourt chipped in five points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bulldogs win the day at invitational
The Sweeny Bulldogs went 2-0 on Saturday, beating Danbury and Calhoun at the Bobcat Invitational at Bloomington.
In the win against the Panthers, Bryson Soistman led Sweeny with 15 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Calon Amey scored 10 points with two steals, and Chris Mack added nine points and a steal.
In the Bulldogs’ 67-43 win against the Sandcrabs, Zamien Martin scored 24 points with two steals and a block; Soistman added 18 points with 12 rebounds.
The Bulldogs are now 4-3 on the season and will play Tuesday at Tidehaven.
