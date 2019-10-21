Putting and consistency were the key factors for multiple flight winners who secured top spots in The Wilderness’ Lake Jackson Amateur Championships.
The annual two-day competition invited participants to try their might on the par 72 course over the weekend.
Lake Jackson resident Dean Rodgers won the men’s championship flight over Destin Muntzell, Jorge Lerma and James Brown, sinking a putt to secure the victory with a score of 146. Rodgers became the second person to win three Lake Jackson championships at The Wilderness after winning in 2014 and 2015.
“Honestly, the last putt, I was just fortunate it went in,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t hit it very firm and it went in (on the) last rotation. It was supposed to break right to left, but it held out to the right and barely toppled in on the right edge and just went in. It was hard to make putts, but I just got lucky on that one.”
Muntzell finished in second place with a score of 147, losing out on his bid for the local triple crown in major championships after winning the Lions Club and Freeport Championships. Lerma, 2013 Lake ackson champion, finished third with 157.
Steve Harlan held on to a day-one lead over other Lake Jackson residents Ouan Vu, Edgar Acuna, Boog McDaniel, Pete Harris and Conner Lookingbill to win the Men’s Net flight. Harlan won with a score of 145 with Vu coming in second with 149 and Acuna in third with 152, as he slowly pulled away from Vu with a one-stroke lead after day one.
“It was tough to keep the lead, but I had fun these two days playing against my friends,” Harlan said. “Putting was on this weekend, my putter saved my rounds no doubt.”
Sweeny native and current West Columbia resident George Layne III won the Senior flight of the Lake Jackson Amateur Championship by coming under par with 143.
“Both days my strategy was the same, and that was to hit fairways and hit greens and don’t three-putt,” Layne said. “I tried to make nothing less than bogeys, no doubles or triples, and just moved on with each shot. I only three-putted twice and my goal was none, but I was pretty consistent.”
Lake Jackson residents Alan Hammond and Tim Irvin finished the day second and third, respectively, in the Senior flight, with Hammond finishing with 145 and Irvin 151.
Layne had a three-stroke lead over Hammond after day one and held on to that Sunday.
For the Men’s Super Senior flight, Lake Jackson resident Mike Laughter won the flight with 134, beating out David Smelscer and Mike Clawson of Alvin.
“Day one, the putting was a problem, I wasn’t reading it real well,” Laughter said. “Today the greens were in a lot better shape and I made a lot of long puts, a 30-foot birdie and a 20-foot birdie. All my other puts were within a few inches so today putting was better.”
Smelscer came in second with 142 and Clawson finished third with 148.
The next event for The Wilderness Golf Course will be the Glow Ball Open at 5 p.m. Saturday. Registration deadline is Thursday.
