National signing day ended in February, but it wasn’t the last day a player could commit to a college. Brazosport defensive back Cornell Brown waited until Monday to sign with the Lakeland University Muskies.
“Out of all my other offers, Lakeland stood out the most to me. They showed the most love. To me, they had the best football team and the best program,” Brown said. “I’m just ready to settle in.”
Brown also had interest from schools including Arkansas Baptist and Wayland Baptist University, but they weren’t as aggressive in their pursuit as the Muskies. He said Lakeland saw him as a priority recruit, while he felt the others schools saw him as a want, not need.
Lakeland defensive coordinator Mitchell Shepard was Brown’s main recruiter and someone he had the best relationship with on the staff. The main selling point for Brown was his style of playing being a good fit for Lakeland’s defense and the opportunity for early playing time, he said.
“He was the one that hit me up from the jump and showed me a lot of love,” Brown said. “We have a lot of conversations, not even all about football, but about life and just seeing how I’m doing.”
Brown believes he has the ability to play early, but he knows he has to get better with his confidence., he said.
As a defensive back, a short memory is a good mindset to have because they have to be ready to make plays in the air and can’t get down on giving up plays.
“To me, it’s two things that comes with being an athlete, ability and confidence,” Brown said. “I feel like I have the ability, but sometimes I think I lack confidence. That’s what gets me when I think about things too much and I start messing up. The biggest thing for me is learning how to be more confident in knowing what I need to do and not letting anyone get in my way.”
With Lakeland being in Wisconsin, it’s far from home, but Brown said his family is OK with his decision and will try to come see him whenever they can.
Though he wasn’t able to go on his scheduled visit because of the coronavirus pandemic, he plans on seeing the school today on a virtual tour provided by the coaching staff.
“I want to see what the weight room looks like,” Brown said. “I also want to see what the classes look like because that’s important. It doesn’t have to be state-of-the-art, but I need it to look good.”
As someone who plans on majoring in business, the state of Lakeland’s academics is big for him, he said.
With the track and field season on hold, Brown has had to work out and run on his own to keep in shape before setting off on his new journey.
“I started running a lot because I thought track might be able to come back after spring break, but then I found out we wouldn’t be able to run until the end of April so I didn’t run as much and started to work out more,” he said. “Today they told us we’re not coming back until May 4, so I don’t think it’s coming back. It was to keep me in shape for football, but now me, Kevin (Davis) and Ray Ray (Rayleen Bell) will go work out on our own.”
Lakeland University is part of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (NACC) in Division III of the NCAA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.