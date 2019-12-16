ALVIN — A clutch steal late in the game put an end to an Alvin comeback bid and helped lift the Brazoswood Buccaneers to a 64-57 victory Friday night.
After a strong start from the Bucs, the Yellowjackets made a late push, but were denied through some late game heroics.
“We came out of the gate strong and made a lot of shots early,” Brazoswood Buc head coach Trent Olivier said. “We really took control of the game. Then we missed some layups and they hit threes and, credit to them, they moved the ball well and played fast.”
With more than 60 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, the Bucs led 60-55 when Ty Sims drove to the rim for a layup. The shot just rolled out, but after the defensive rebound Sims came up with a steal and had to go to the ground for the ball. He kept his head up and found Jake Simpson for the layup to extend the lead. Two Alex Reyes free throws on the next possession put the game away.
It was Sims who got the Bucs offense going early, dropping six of the team’s first eight points as he found the range from behind the arc. His two 3-pointers got the visitors rolling after they missed their first three attempts from distance.
Halfway through the quarter, Noah Cain grabbed an offensive rebound, but after his put-back rolled out Jahkobi Atwater grabbed another rebound and passed the ball back out to Simpson to knock down the 3-pointer. The Bucs led 23-9 with less than 10 seconds, and the Yellowjackets had the ball. Sims read a pass near mid-court for a layup just before the clock expired.
Brazoswood started the second half even better than the first, ripping off a 7-0 run to begin the third. Simpson got the Bucs going with a layup and a mid-range pull-up that he was also fouled on for five of his 22 points. Cain got the last bucket of the run off an Atwater assist.
The Yellowjackets struck back with a 5-0 run of their own to stay close. Neither team was able to make much of a change in the gap as the score remained an 11-point lead for the Bucs as they went into the fourth up 54-43.
It was the 3-point shooting for the Yellowjackets that sparked their fourth quarter run. An early 3-pointer started bringing them back in, but their defense was also able to keep the Bucs off the board as they found their shot from deep.
After two free throws from Bell, the Yellowjackets took a rebound quickly down the court and found Carson Keithly, who was able to hit behind the arc from the left wing and bring Alvin within six. From there the Bucs started to spread out and slow the game down knowing they were in the bonus.
“They hit seven 3’s in the second half,” Olivier said. “We did a bad job closing out, but they played really well.”
Alvin’s Samuel Bell was the start of most things good with his rebounding and 23 points, which caused problems for Brazoswood.
Now at 8-6 on the season, the Bucs will host Columbia at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Performance Gym.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.