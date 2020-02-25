SWEENY
In the sixth season since the Sweeny ISD added soccer to its athletics program, the Bulldogs might be on the verge of breaking a four-year playoff drought.
The Bulldogs are in fourth place this season, a good five points ahead of fifth place in the District 24-4A standings. Senior Trey Robbins, who’s had an interesting year so far, might be a main contributor to that success.
What made his season even better was when the Bulldogs knocked off unbeaten Wharton at Bulldog Stadium on Feb. 15.
“Everybody was just dedicated in that win, especially after the loss to Bport,” Robbins said. “We all got together and really just came together for that match. Everybody played their best and their hardest and that is all we could ask for.”
The defense stepped up with a new formation, “which was like a 4-1-3-1,” Robbins said.
“Which set up the defense well for us,” he said. “We really controlled the midfield against them.”
A captain along with Ryan Steed and Justin Garner, the three knew they had to talk to the team prior to facing another opponent, including Wharton, after sitting 2-2-0 in the district standings.
“We had a conversation on the bus and decided there was no motivation, that everybody’s heads were down,” Robbins said. “So we had a team meeting and tried to get everyone going. We needed them to understand where we want to be at a certain point of the season and how we can turn this around.
They told them that they did not see everyone giving their all in the first two games and the team agreed, he said.
Then came the big victories against Wharton, followed by another win against Bay City.
Now standing at 4-3-0, there was some player movement within the team. One of those was Robbins.
Mostly a striker/forward a majority of his playing days, Robbins was moved to a defensive midfielder. It wasn’t because he wasn’t getting the job done up front, but because the Bulldog coaching staff figured they needed to utilize his talents a bit more.
“Going from up top to the middle my biggest adjustment was not pushing up and just playing my role,” Robbins said. “I was so used to scoring that now I have responsibility in the back and play defense. It is really been different for me.”
During his junior and sophomore years, Robbins scored eight goals with nine assists in each season. This year he’s had three assists, but is playing a bigger role on the team.
“I am hoping that by beating Wharton, that win will help us more in district and the playoff run as well,” he said. “For us that is a motivational kind of win which could turn our season around.”
Robbins has been playing soccer his entire life, even though the high school didn’t have a program when he was growing up.
“I played mostly recreational and with club teams ,which was the only way that I’d be able to play,” he said. “One of my main coaches was Jeff Dodds and when we were little our team was named the Rowdies and he was the one who gave me the love for soccer. He’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He gave me that passion and that drive.”
In whatever sport Robbins has played, for him its always been about the team.
“For me the enjoyment has been about being able to have team that works to be able to pass the ball because it isn’t just about one person,” he said. “I really like the fact that you have to play with the whole team in order for it to work. Its just like in football, it isn’t just one running back or one wide receiver, it is the whole team.”
In 2019, Robbins was the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs in his only starting season on varsity. Though he enjoyed playing on the gridiron, he’d like to continue soccer in college.
“I know my football days are over, but I would like to play soccer some where,” Robbins said. “Right now I don’t have any offers but I’d like to change that if possible.”
With several matches remaining, Robbins is hoping that the remaining season will involve celebration.
“We are in the mix with old and new, but our core is young players with two freshmen starting,” Robbins said. “We have a bunch of sophomores. But the leadership and the heart are the seniors.
“I think we are getting better every day and with every match. I know that for years to come there will be some good teams here at Sweeny because of the foundation we’ve continued to grow.”
Though he’d like to make a run at continuing to play after high school, he plants to study animal science/agriculture in college to either be a veterinarian or an agriculture marketing specialist.
The Bulldogs will head to Palacios this Saturday to continue district play.
