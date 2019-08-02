With their stars back in the lineup every day — and having barely missed a beat while they were injured — the Houston Astros increasingly look like the team to beat in the American League.
At 69-40 for the season, the Astros are ahead of the Oakland A’s by 7 1/2 games in the AL West and has the league’s best record after Thursday’s win at Cleveland.
Starting pitchers Justin Verlander (14-4, 2.73 ERA, 196 SOs) and Gerrit Cole (12-5, 2.94 ERA, 212 SOs) were a dominant one-two punch, and adding former Cy Young winner Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.90 ERA) in a trade Wednesday gives Houston a third haymaker that could catapult them to the World Series and beyond.
Wade Miley (9-4, 3.09 ERA) would be a front-of-the-rotation starter this year for most teams and has to settle in as No. 4 for the loaded Astros.
While the starters are giving up three runs a game, the Houston offense is a scoring machine, averaging better than five runs a night. There is no soft spot in the lineup.
Jose Altuve (.300 batting, 41 RBIs) is rounding into shape after his offseason knee surgery. Michael Brantley (.321 batting, 61 RBIs) was a terrific offseason addition from the Cleveland Indians and Yordan Alvarez (.326 batting, 36 RBIs) exploded on the scene after being called up in early June.
Alex Bregman (.259 batting, 26 home runs), George Springer (.288 batting, 24 home runs), Yule Gurriel (.299 batting, 68 RBIs), Josh Reddick (.277 batting, 35 RBIs) and Carlos Correa (.284 batting, 41 RBIs) are part of a batting lineup that will be tough to handle for any team.
It’s an all-star lineup that will be fighting for its second World Series championship in three seasons.
Should either of those two parts of the team falter, the bullpen is one of the best in baseball, trailing only Cleveland and Tampa Bay in ERA.
But possibly the MVP of this team should be Jeffrey Luhnow for putting some of these players in position to be successful.
