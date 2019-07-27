Members of the Lake Jackson Water Polo Club have spent their summer in a way most kids would enjoy — in the pool. These kids weren’t in there to play, though. They were working to compete at a high level.
The club fielded teams in age groups 12 and younger to 18U — two boys, one girls only and two mixed — that competed in two tournaments, turning in some podium finishes.
12U CO-ED
Playing July 6-7 at Southside Sun’s Out-Guns Out Tournament in Pearland, the Lake Jackson team finished second with Mallory Kesler, Collin Pyeatt and Luke Mixon leading the way offensively.
“At such a young age, these kids have a very good knowledge of where they should be in the pool,” Lake Jackson Water Polo Club coach Kyle Brown said. “They are often seen on fast breaks or counter-attacks wide open making an opportunity for themselves to score.”
Lake Jackson opened the tournament with a 19-2 win against Pearland Southside, but dropped a 15-12 contest to Houston Viper Pigeons. Brazoswood bounced back with a 6-2 victory against Southside only to drop its rematch with the Viper Pigeons, 15-3.
Siblings Jack and Gigi Lower were a defensive force for Lake Jackson.
“Both of these kids and a few others have been playing for a couple years now and it really shows,” Brown said. “At this age group, it is not often there are many goalies getting out of the water and blocking shots. However, Gigi Lower often looks intimidating to other teams with her size and ability to tread out of the water. She blocked many penalty shots and also going up against a charging player throughout the weekend. Jack Lower is extremely fast in the pool and seems to always know where the ball is going.”
14U CO-ED
Lake Jackson had another good finish in this age group, coming in third at the Southside tourney.
“Throughout the summer I believe this age group developed the most, mainly because they are forced to take a step up,” Brown said. “At this age group, they started to practice with the high schoolers, and this is often frustrating for many as it is hard to compete against those with high school experience in practice.”
The 14Us started strong with wins over the Dallas Thunder Silver, 13-3, and Viper Pigeons Green, 10-3, but dropped the next two against the Thunder Black, 4-2, and the Southside Navy, 14-3.
“This group showed great self-confidence as they went head-to-head with our high school age group in practice and great teams this past weekend at Pearland and Strake Jesuit,” Brown said. “The Viper Pigeons and Thunder Water Polo Clubs typically dominate at all ages throughout Texas, but this past weekend we took it to them and defeated one (Viper Pigeons) while losing to Thunder by only two points in a low-scoring game.”
Players on the team include Sean Brown, Anthony Sury, Jaden Arana, Mason Potter, Sarah Gambrel, Joshua Braun, Braylon Ponzi and Emily Mixon.
16U GIRLS
The 16U/18U girls brought the championship home from Southside, going 4-1.
Lake Jackson opened with victories against Cy-Fair B (12-3) and Southside (13-5) before suffering its only loss, 7-2 to Cy-Fair A.
Consecutive wins in rematches against Cy-Fair B (11-6) and Southside (13-3) clinched the title.
“This team is very young with only two players being 17 or older,” Brown said. “Kathryn Gambrel and Summer Sanders are extremely talented in the pool on both ends. Having played since they were in middle school, they have a lot of experience and it really shows. Blythe Applegarth and Emily Agan also find themselves in open water with opportunities to shoot the ball.”
18U BOYS
Lake Jackson Water Polo Club met up with some tough competition at Southside, going 1-3 overall and finishing eighth.
“Cole Potter is outstanding and is very talented on the offensive end of the pool,” Brown said. “The moves and shots he takes are extremely difficult, but he still manages to pull the craziest stunts off in the water. George Braun and Trey Ponzi are both very strong defensively. This summer was not easy for this group after losing a couple great players, but the potential is above and beyond and they have the leadership and determination to put them in the right direction.”
Lake Jackson opened the tournament with three straight losses —13-2 to the Viper Pigeons Green, 14-11 to Austin/Cedar Park and 9-5 to Zilla. Its only victory came against the Thunder, 9-6.
16U BOYS
Competing in the Houston Area Championship at Strake Jesuit, this group finished fifth overall.
“Our 16U boys team is very strong and very young,” Brown said. “Many of our 14U players play up with the 16s and do a very good job both offensively and defensively.”
Standouts include Noah Cobb and Patrick Martin on offense and Trey Ponzi on defense.
“The confidence these players have in themselves to shoot the ball is not seen in everyone, and they do a good job of creating opportunites for themselves and others on offense,” Brown said. “Ponzi does a very good job of communicating with his teammates and ensuring the other team doesn’t score.”
In those same Houston Area Championships, the 12U and 14U co-ed teams each won their division.
