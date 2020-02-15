Only three of the 13 Brazoswood wrestlers who qualified for the Class 6A Region III Meet remain in contention for state berths after the opening day of the competition.
Only 113-pound Luc Nguyen and 220-pounder Derek Cole made it to the championship side of their respective weight divisions among the eight Buccaneers and five Lady Bucs who competed in the preliminary rounds Friday at the Merrell Center in Katy.
Brazoswood’s 285-pound Trevor Dyson, who lost his first match, got back-to-back wins in the consolation bracket to remain in the running for third or fourth place.
The top four wrestlers in each weight division will advance to the UIL Wrestling State Tournament next weekend in Cypress.
Nguyen and Cole got pins in each of their two bouts Friday.
Nguyen (25-6) got pins on John Billings from Atascocita and in the quarterfinals against Yaseen Refaie from Katy Seven Lakes. He will start today against Micah White (42-4) from Kingwood.
“Luc will go up against the No. 1 seed, Micah White, right off the bat and he is excited about that opportunity,” Brazoswood wrestling coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “A lot of times, Luc’s biggest opponent is himself and second-guessing. So we put a big emphasis on him just wrestling and not worrying about the brackets or seedings and he finally did that this week. In his second match he beat the Seven Lakes wrestler who had already beat him this year. In this go-round, Luc pinned him in the first period.”
Cole (32-2) got his day going by pinning Nathan Alonzo from Houston Heights and then pinned Jose Angel Gonzalez from Jersey Village.
“Derek just continued to show his dominance on the mat and was very physical,” Roberts said. “He will wrestle like he wrestles and is just very calculating in what he does. In his first match against Houston Heights, who was a good wrestler, Derek was able to turn his aggressiveness against him, reversed him and got a big throw to pin him.”
A senior, Cole next will take on Bryan Gutierrez (15-6) from Cypress Park. He’s never faced or seen Gutierrez wrestle before.
“We don’t care who we go up against, we just need to execute our game plan,” Roberts said.
Being pinned by Angel Marroujo from Cypress Park in his opening match didn’t get Dyson down, and he proceeded to pin Lynden Thompson from Houston Bellaire and Peyton Banks from Summer Creek to advance to the second day.
“He’s come out of nowhere as a sophomore and just kept battling,” Roberts said. “The dark horse this whole tournament has been Dyson, and he started as JV heavyweight but got moved up during the season. In his last match, he was down to Banks, 6-1, with 90 seconds left, but in the final 20 seconds he got a reversal on the kid to his back and got the pin.”
Dyson (12-8) will continue in the consolation round against Oghenemine Imarh (16-10) from Bridgeland.
Today’s action starts up at 9 a.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.