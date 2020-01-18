CLUTE
Angleton Christian had a sl ow start, but ball movement and transition scoring sparked them to a 65-32 victory Friday over the Kairos Academy Lions at First Baptist Church
“I told my guys to relax and keep on playing and sticking to the game plan. Trust your team and trust your shot,” Angleton Christian head coach Atavion Brown said. “The guys practice hard and practice on their shots. I told them if they practice on the shots, in the game it’ll come natural and that’s what they did. When our outside shots aren’t falling, we have the inside game and I’m thankful to those guys for stepping up.”
Trailing 10-5 in the first quarter, the Warriors came back to end the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers by Jacob Soria to put the team up 11-10 at the end of the first.
Senior Roman Bosquez led the charge for Angleton Christian (17-9) in the second quarter, racking up eight points in the paint to extend his team’s lead to 22-14 with 5:12 left in the second. He ended the night with a team-high 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Unlike the first quarter, Kairos Academy had a hard time getting the ball up the court and creating high-percentage shots.
“Turnovers and playing under control were our biggest things. We have a lot of young players and we didn’t have that discipline in the heat of the game to still play under control,” said head coach Cedric Johnson of Kairos Academy, which dropped to 1-4. “It all started to kill us and it took a toll when they went down low on us.”
Play in the paint was key as the Warriors hit only five 3’s after the first quarter and outrebounded the Lions 48-24.
With a halftime lead of 24-14, Angleton Christian outscored the Lions 27-11 to seal the game. Soria hit on a deep corner 3-pointer with an assist from Ryalan Bosquez to up the lead to 34-16. He dropped 12 points from four 3-pointers.
The Lions, however, didn’t back down as Noah Rossow and Jeremy Smith drained back-to-back treys to cut the lead to 34-22. Unfortunately for the Lions, they couldn’t keep up the momentum back as the Warriors ran away with a 17-3 run to end the third for a 51-25 lead.
“When we get into our upper-level variety games, we have a good mixture of guys, but five to six have to usually go the full 32 minutes,” Johnson said. “Our rotation off the bench is usually two guys for the whole game, and when we run into a team with a lot of depth, that starts to wear on us.”
The Warriors and Lions will play again at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church.
