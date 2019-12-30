CLUTE — A second half surge was enough for the Alvin Lady Yellowjackets to claim the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on the girls side as they beat the host Brazoswood Lady Bucs 45-38 on Saturday night at the Brazoswood Performance Gym.
The Lady Bucs controlled the first 16 minutes of play, but Alvin outscored them 28-17 in the second half, with Emma Robles scoring 14 of her game-high 16 points.
A slasher to the bucket, Robles continuously outworked Brazoswood to the basket to earn the most valuable player award for the tournament as well.
Even though it was a losing effort, it was a very successful tournament for Brazoswood.
“We are proud of that and they were excited to make it to the championship game and I am just proud of them and the effort that they gave,” Brazoswood Lady Buc coach Doug Watson said. “It was a great weekend.”
The Lady Bucs improved to 7-15 on the season and coming in with only four wins and almost equaling that over the weekend was efficient.
“They played well on the defensive, we gave a lot of great effort this weekend which made it hard for teams to score,” Watson said. “That was the difference between previous games and in the four games we played in this tournament, it was just that defensive effort.”
Both teams came out pretty cold in the opening period, combining for 8-of-23 from the field which did not include, 3-of-12 from beyond the 3-point line. Each team scored 10 points with seven different Lady Bucs getting on the board led by Nataly Segler’s 3-pointer while Alvin was led with five points from Mercedes Mancha.
With 6:35 left in the second quarter, freshman post Raegan Blank got her second foul with the Lady Bucs ahead after a steal by Christina Twig Bolton and a score, 12-10.
After a few exchanges of turnovers, Segler got Brazoswood on an 8-1 run starting with her second trey. It followed with an assist from Bolton to Rae’Vyn Jackson inside the paint as Jackson had just come off the bench, 17-11.
Segler then came back with a no-look to the bucket and Haley Williamson finished it off with two points of her own, 21-11.
A free throw by Alvin ended the first half as the Lady Jackets went 0-for-9 from the field including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.
Alvin started the second half with a 3-pointer from Robles, which started an 8-0 run. Katy Barajas, who didn’t score any points in the first half for the Lady Yellowjackets, connected on two 3-pointers as Alvin outscored the Lady Bucs 17-6.
Brazoswood gave away six turnovers in the third, costing them dearly as they only gave up six in the first half.
“They ratched up their intensity level and we didn’t quite match it, but again we are a young team and we will learn from those things,” Watson said. “A lot of them have never been in a championship game and hopefully will learn from this as we move on. But we are proud of them and the things they accomplished this weekend.”
The Yellowjackets extended their lead to as much as nine points in the final quarter as Brazoswood was 4-of-11 from the field.
Segler led the scoring for Brazoswood with 11 points and Bolton added 10. Both were named to the all-tournament team for their effort.
“We are a young team and it does take a while for everybody to know their roles and where they are suppose to be and what to do,” Watson said. “For some reason it just clicked and made sense to them this weekend. And it showed in their defensive effort and in the scores to win three out of four.”
Also named to the all-tournament team from Alvin was Mancha.
Brazoswood will be back on the court today at Brazosport. They will then jump into District 23-6A play Friday by hosting George Ranch at 1 p.m. at the Performance Gym.
