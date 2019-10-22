WEST COLUMBIA — After moving over from Manvel High School, Columbia sophomore Kaydence MullenHour-Stultz is still feeling her way around her new school, Columbia High School, and has tried adjusting to the new courses in cross country.
“This hasn’t been my best season, but overall it’s been pretty good,” Stultz said. “I’ve competed in about four meets this season, and last year I ran for the JV in Manvel and won the district title.”
Stultz took fourth Thursday at the District 24-4A Meet 13 minutes, 39 seconds. Stultz and her Lady ‘Neck teammates finished second overall, and all Columbia runners will be at the Class 4A Region III Meet on Monday at Sam Houston State University.
In some ways still getting acquainted with her new surroundings, Stultz has also been adjusting to running on varsity.
Before the district meet Stultz was 29th at the Needville Invitational in 15:10.1, placing third on the team.
“That one was difficult for me because I was dealing with a back issue,” Stultz said. “I liked the course because it was just different than what we’ve been doing. I just wish I could have felt better.”
She also finished 13th in 27:14.7 at the Surfside Invitational in early September. She was also third on the team.
A nighttime runner, Stultz trained hard after her freshman year in Manvel.
“I trained a few miles a day during my off-season,” she said. “What I normally worked on was if I would notice that my strides were getting short, then I’d try to concentrate on my arm swings, which helps me with my strides. I also continued to work on my sprinting, especially at the end because that is what I am known for.”
Stultz is still learning cross country.
“I can’t say the start is a weakness for me, but I’ve just tried to understand better how to move up in the pack once a race begins,” Stultz said. “My coach considers me the leader of the team as a sophomore. I feel pretty accomplished to have that kind of pressure.”
Before the district meet, Stultz understood she needed to pick up her pace to possibly keep her season going. Which she did, quite handily.
“I need to have a good week of working out and just go out there and try to accomplish as best as I can,” she said. “If I can just get on a good rhythm, I could possibly experience the region meet. I know it is going to be hard, but I will try my hardest.”
In addition to cross country, Stultz also wants to suit up for the track team and take a crack at the 1,600- and 800-meter races.
“I just enjoy running, and I just want to continue competing at this level,” Stultz said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.