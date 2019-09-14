FOOTBALL
The Brazoswood junior varsity Bucs defeated Santa Fe 26-2 on Thursday at Slade Field.
Brazoswood’s first score was off a turnover as Suede Bailey recovered a fumble in the end zone. Bailey went on to recover another fumble later in the game.
Trace Thompson was involved in three touchdowns, including touchdown throws of 30 yards to Jody Malone right before halftime and a 45 harder to Aaron Pompa in the third period. Thompson also ran in a score.
Offensive standouts were lineman Trevor Dyson, Chance Chevalier, Gannon Blank, Sean Gonzalez, TyShawn Thomas and Landin Todd.
Defensive standouts were Keaton Fry (interception), Pompa, Dimitri Gonzales, Dacoda Lopez, Noah Montgomery and Damian Hernandez.
Wildcat JV tears up Wolverines: The Angleton junior varsity overwhelmed Clear Brook JV, 37-6, on Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
Scoring touchdowns on the night were Daniel Duran with two and Shawn St. Romain, Isiah Williams and Kaleb Zepeda each scoring one.
Zach Johnson was 4-for-4 on extra points, adding a 30-yard field goal.
Defensively, the Wildcats allowed the Wolverines’ only score late in the fourth quarter.
Duran, AJ Rice, Phillip Darthard, Trey Wooten and Anthony Mendoza played well defensively. Wooten had an interception, and the defense forced one fumble on the night.
Angleton JV next plays Thursday at home.
Wildcat freshmen drop gamer: The Angleton Wildcat freshman team lost to Clear Brook, 20-18, in a tight ball game Thursday.
Clear Brook got the winning score with 30 seconds left in the contest.
Myalek Woods scored one touchdown, and Isaac Ponce scored twice.
Angleton freshmen (1-1) will travel to Houston Westside next Thursday.
’Necks get win against Bulldogs: Allowing only a late score, the Roughneck defense led the way for Columbia in a 22-6 victory.
Defensive standouts for Columbia were Hunter Lancaster, Austin Romero, Elijah Burton, Jacob Brown, Greg Raley, Naqualyn Grice, Michael Honeycutt and Ian Farrell. Justin Cottrell had an interception in the second quarter.
Columbia didn’t score until the third period when Xavier Butler took a handoff from Tate Thrasher and scored from 10 yards out. In that same period, Butler scored again, this time on a six-yard run with Grice scoring the two-point conversion.
Sweeny’s only score came in the final quarter as J’Kyriahn Holloway plowed into the end zone from the four-yard line with 3:57 remaining to make it 14-6.
But the Roughnecks scored once more, this time from Isaiah Hall who covered 40 yards on the score.
Leading rushers for the ’Necks were Grice, Butler, Hall, Kai Castile, Greg Raley, Zach White and Michael Honeycutt.
Defensive standouts for the Bulldogs were JaCory Washington, Jaylen Washington, Blane Hall, Barenton Hall, Xavier Garza, Niles Bess, Anthony Vasquez and J’Kyriahn Holloway.
Columbia goes to 2-0 on the season and will host Brazosport on Thursday with Sweeny also playing the same day at Fulshear.
VOLLEYBALL
Lady Bucs lose to Alvin on the road
Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped a 25-14, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22 road match at Alvin this past Tuesday in non-district action.
Leading on the court for the Lady Bucs were Madie Johnson with 19 digs; Emma Williams got 10 kills with five blocks; Lauren Beard also had 10 kills with two blocks; Trinity Rieger added seven kills and two blocks; Madison Varga had 21 assists with two aces.
Ladycats play George Ranch: The Angleton Ladycat eighth grade A and seventh-graders played against George Ranch earlier this week.
The eighth-graders went down 25-12, 17-25, 14-16 with the B team losing 25-19, 18-25, 13-15.
In the seventh-grade A match, George Ranch won 25-12, 25-21.
But the B team pulled out a 25-11, 25-13 victory with top servers Hailey Edinger and Lily Calderon.
Lady Cougars take on Bouts: The Clute Intermediate Lady Cougars played West Brazos Junior High this past Monday.
The seventh-grade A team won in three sets, 13-25, 25-14, 15-13. Top servers were Mia Estrello, Mallory Sierra and Audrey Sierra.
In the seventh-grade B match, West Brazos defeated Clute, 25-17, 25-10.
Top servers for Clute Intermediate were Maci Chumchal, Lindsay Garcia and Angelina Leija.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.