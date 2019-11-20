After playing his freshman season at McLennan Junior College, Kyle Brennon has taken his talent to Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, where he’s off to a fast start on the basketball court.
The former Columbia Roughneck is averaging 21.3 points in the first three games of his sophomore season.
Brennon scored a team-high 27 points in the Cowboys’ season opener, including eight points in overtime to help lead them to an 86-81 overtime victory against Texas Lutheran.
Brennon led the Cowboys again with 21 points in a 75-64 victory against Schreiner University and scored 16 points in a 88-81 loss to No. 8-ranked Nebraska Wesleyan.
So far head coach Matt Brackett likes what he’s seen from Brennon.
“He’s a real quick, athletic player who is a great teammate and can score the ball at all three levels, whether getting to the basket or with a pull-up jumper and can shoot the 3 real well,” Brackett said. “He’s also a great ball handler and passer and so far has been a good player for us. He is also defending real well.”
Hardin-Simmons was predicted to finish second in the American Southwest Conference West Division behind Mary Hardin-Baylor after advancing to the conference tournament championship game last season.
The Cowboys returned four starters, with Brennon fitting in as the shooting guard.
“I think Kyle will be one of the best players in this conference,” Brackett said. “His qualities have carried over from McLennan to Hardin-Simmons, and he has matured a bit, which has helped him develop as a player as well. He’s really stepped in and filled that void as a scorer that we needed.”
In his one season at McLennan College, Brennon averaged 2.3 points per game with 2.4 assists and 1.5 rebounds. Brennon shot 38.7 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the 3-point line and 53.3 percent from the free-throw line.
The Cowboys will continue with their nonconference schedule by playing at home Friday against Schreiner University and will travel Saturday to Texas Lutheran.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.