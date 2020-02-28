WEST COLUMBIA
In a p itching died with 20 strikeouts between Columbia and East Bernard, neither team came up with the decisive run as they ended in a 1-1 deadlock when time expired after six innings of play.
Playing at the Battle of the Best 2020 Varsity Tournament there were only four hits in the contest.
“This is a good team. They are going to do good in district,” Columbia softball coach Lauren Guthrie said. “Their pitcher was pretty on and their defense was solid too as well.”
East Bernard’s Alexis Warncke went all six innings, earning 12 strikeouts while allowing one hit to the Lady ‘Necks. She issued no walks and only two runners reached base.
Columbia’s Kyleigh Bragg wouldn’t be outdone getting eight strikeouts and allowing three hits with one walk.
“Kyleigh pitched very well today and our defense was pretty solid, so they played well and I couldn’t have asked for anything different,” Guthrie said. “Actually, a win could have been better, but I will take what I can get.”
Columbia was coming off an 8-7 victory against Boling in the morning session.
“We started struggling a bit this morning. I think we kind of had it in our head that we had it in the bag and we didn’t,” Guthrie said. “They came out ready to play and ready to beat us so, it was a nail biter for us, but we got it done.”
Scoreless through the first 3 1/3 innings, the Lady ’Necks got on the board first after senior Haylie Oakes doubled to the opposite field as the ball got past the left fielder. A grounder by Braylynn Henderson was muffed by the shortstop leaving runners on the corners with one out.
With Addyson Marshall at the plate with a 1-2 count, a passed ball allowed Oakes to score from third base, 1-0.
The Lady Brahmas got that run right back in the top of the fifth, when with one out, Jolie Peloquin reached base on an error by the shortstop. After the second out, Taylor Bottoms delivered a RBI single past a diving second baseman up to center field to even the score, 1-1.
Neither team threatened in the seventh inning as both teams went three up three down to for the final.
The Lady ’Necks are now 6-2-1 early in the season and still looking for improvement from several places.
“We are making small adjustments with small improvements,” Guthrie said. “There are some things that we need to work on as far as defense goes and making adjustments in the box. We have a young team with a few old ones. But the young ones need to learn how to make those adjustments.”
Columbia will continue the tournament today by taking on Danbury at 11 a.m. and then Terry at 3 p.m. On Saturday the Lady ’Necks take on Little Cypress-Mauriceville at 10 a.m. and then Rockport at 3 p.m.
