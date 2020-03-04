CLUTE — Maddie Bowers’ five goals, including four in the first 10 minutes, were enough to put the Elsik Lady Rams away as the Brazoswood Lady Bucs dominated, 10-0, Tuesday night. The Lady Bucs struck early and kept the pressure on to build an insurmountable lead in the first half on their way to a comfortable win.
“She (Bowers), and all the seniors, are so important to this team. They’ve stepped up and been leaders for us all season. Maddie has four or five goals in the last couple matches and they’ve been so crucial to us this season.” Brazoswood head coach Kim Blank said.
Bowers’ first goal came short of two minutes into the match. A cross from Aaliyah Casas deflected off a defender and found its way to Bowers, who took one touch in the box and powered her shot over the keeper and under the crossbar from the right side.
With nearly seven minutes gone in the half, Bowers won a corner kick that Fernanda Orozco took from the right side. Orozco’s corner was driven with pace to the back post and Bowers rose highest to head home from three yards out. It was only two minutes later when a Casas long ball brought the keeper out, but Bowers was first to it and a deft flick with the outside of her foot lifted it over the keeper and into the net. With exactly 30 minutes left in the half Bowers would add a fourth with a one touch curling shot with her left from 18 yards out that found a home in the right corner.
Elsik was unable to register a shot until the 19:26 mark when Maquy Mubuto broke off for an impressive solo run. She took the ball 45 yards, past several defenders, to find herself one on one with the Lady Bucs goalkeeper Jacelyn Santimauro. Santimauro came off her line quickly and was able to hold onto the ball. That chance came slightly over a minute after the Lady Bucs had extended their lead to 5-0 through Orozco. Then, Orozco was able to bend another corner kick inside the far post, this time resulting in a direct corner score for the Lady Bucs.
The Lady Bucs were able to add two more for the 7-0 halftime lead. First, with 17 minutes left in the half, Orozco’s long ball found Casas down the right who was in alone with the keeper and able to finish for her first of the night. Then, with 7:24 left in the half, the Lady Bucs scored on another corner when Megan Schwertner was able to head home from a yard out at the back post.
The second half started quickly again with the Lady Bucs scoring less than a minute in. Casas curled a ball in behind the defense from the left that Bowers was first to and able to tuck away for her fifth of the night. Elsik’s big chance came with 25:26 left as Mutubo once again took it upon herself to create. She won the ball at midfield and broke behind the Lady Buc defense. She found herself one on one again, and Santimauro made the stop on the first effort. The ball came back to Mutubo again who took it past the keeper, but her shot was cleared off the line by the Lady Bucs defense. This chance came after the Lady Bucs had scored their ninth of the night through Marissa Funk. Orozco found herself played in on the left and she calmly picked out the pass to Funk whose one-touch finish with her left rolled the ball past the keeper for the Lady Bucs ninth. Their tenth came with 4:17 left when Casas rose highest on a Karina Flores corner to head home from three yards out.
“We’re taking it one game at a time and trying to improve every match before playoffs now that we’ve secured a playoff spot. It’s been a good season, but we have to keep getting better.” Blank said.
The Lady Bucs improve to 10-0 in district this year with the win on Tuesday. They next play on Friday at home against Pearland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.