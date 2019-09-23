WEST COLUMBIA — A competition where all physical abilities are tested to find a true fitness champion — that’s what Grit Fitness’ Grit Games was all about, with people from all over the country coming to participate at the main gym in West Columbia.
“One of the biggest things I’ve seen in the obstacle course races I’ve been is usually the fastest person wins and never truly tests their overall level of fitness,” owner Kenny Stanford II said. “The idea was to take people’s abilities in obstacle course racing and put it to the test. You can’t be good at just one thing, you have to be good at a lot of things.”
The Grit Games was held Aug. 2-4 with four different divisions, Pro Individual, Competitive Individual, Competitive Team and Kids Division. The winner of the male Pro Individual was Nathan Hale from Dover, Tennessee, and Kash Tavakol and Brazoria County local Johhny Mares rounded out the top three. The winner for the female Pro Individual was Christiana “Kris” Rugloski from Lake Jackson. Lindsey Rude and Caitlyn Sutton rounded out the top three.
Rugloski was featured on and won the NBC competition in the Titan Games this year and won last year’s Grit Games. The Pro Individual division featured a monetary prize of $1000.
“We’re trying to make this a spectacle, the kind of event worth watching on TV,” Stanford said. “Johnny has been training hard-core with us and got on the podium, and Kris is just a beast.”
The events the Grit Games consists of are based on strength, speed, obstacles and endurance. Each fitness category has multiple events. Each competitor is required to finish within a time limit or whenever the challenge is completed.
Each division has guidelines for how much a competitor does and the distance in which they have to do it in.
The different events held in the competition were 400-meter runs, burpees, dead hangs, indoor and outdoor obstacle course races, ring swings and wall sits.
“We wanted to have fitness levels for everyone,” Stanford II said.
Because there are multiple events each competitor has to do, Stanford has went all out in making sure the right person is crowned champion at the end of the three-day competition.
“We have judges for every competitor to make sure people aren’t cutting corners and do the workout the right way. and it’s as fair as possible,” he said. “That’s why we have the format we do, and the members of our gym have been the biggest volunteers for us.”
The Grit Games will return next year, and events and other info will be issued in January. Registration is open now for the third year of this event and can be done at https://www.gritgamesocr.com.
“We want as many people to participate in the games, but this isn’t something you can just roll out of bed and do. You have to give yourself some prep time, a solid two months,” Stanford said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.