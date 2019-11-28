All three local Southern Brazoria County volleyball squads in District 24-4A made it into the playoffs in 2019, including district unbeaten Sweeny, which dominated the all-district honors..
Sweeny finished 22-18 when it bowed out of the playoffs in the area round to Splendora (25-15, 25-19, 25-18).
The Lady Bulldogs posted seven players in superlatives along with some first- and second-teamers. Leading the way was senior Megan Kessler, who was voted the most valuable player.
Also earning recognition were Sweeny’s Briana Perry as the newcomer of the year and Evaree Ray as coach of the year.
The Columbia Lady ’Necks were 6-3 in district play and 23-16 overall, losing to Hargrave (25-7, 25-9, 25-17) in the area round of the playoffs.
Senior Jada Rhoads earned co-setter of the year honors.
Brazosport wound up 5-4 in district play and 24-15 overall, losing out to Lumberton in the area round (25-23, 25-18, 25-17). Lady Ship junior Aja Gore was voted the defensive player of the year.
Also receiving individual nods were Bay City’s Renata Dominquez as the offensive player of the year and La Marque’s Katriel Ivy as co-setter of the year.
On the first team were Sweeny’s Kianna Holmes, Asha Strauther and Adell Alford; Columbia’s Jayda Martinez; Brazosport’s Treanna Johnson and Breanna Brimage; Bay City’s Alexis Monroy; and La Marque’s Krishana Boyd.
Second-team members for the Lady Dogs were Kierstyn Wessley and Lorelie Irby; Columbia’s Kirsten Bragg; Brazosport’s Jerrilee Shadden; Bay City’s Christiana Johnson and Josey Martin; and La Marque’s Kaitlyn Ivy.
Honorable mention honors went to Sweeny’s Corie Byrd, Kamryn Downs, Brailyn Byers and Ashley Dailey; Columbia’s Kendall McNett, Myriah Wessells, Alexis Presley, Claire Kondra, Caroline Reese and Kate Kondra; and Brazosport’s Maile Velasco, Mikaya Burton and Simone Fuller.
On the All Academic All District team were Sweeny’s Kessler, Holmes, Alford, Dailey, Byers, Kierstyn Wesley, Irby and Byrd; Columbia’s Martinez, Rhoades, Wessells, Presley, Reese, Kate Kondra, Claire Kondra and Mariah Trevino; and Brazosport’s Brimage, Burton, Fuller, Gore, Johnson, Shadden and Sparkman.
