Needing only a half to rack up its second win of the season, the Brazosport Christian Eagles used the 45-point mercy rule to get a 60-12 victory against Fort Bend Home School on Friday at Brazoswood Youth Football Field.
BCS had only 10 players on its squad, while the Chargers were carrying eight.
“They got a team at the last minute,” BCS coach Danny Martin said. “In fact they were a late add for us a week before the season started. We had more speed than they did and a couple more guys then they did. But I thought we threw the ball a lot quicker than they did as well.”
Several Eagles got on the scoreboard as they bounced back from a 54-32 loss to Baytown Christian the week before.
“When we played Baytown there were a few things we wanted to focus on and correct,” Martin said. “We started seeing some growing there because of that. As far as the win (Friday) night, we were just able to make some big plays on both sides of the ball. We shared the wealth and got everyone involved with a bunch of guys stepping up, and we were able to get that big win.”
There were a few areas that Brazosport Christian still needs to work on, but it seems like Friday night the Eagles got some positive vibes from the players.
“For one we needed to clean up our pass rush; we got pretty sloppy against Baytown and just had to make sure that everyone had their correct responsibilities whenever we were rushing,” Martin said. “So that looked better, because we were able to cover the dump coverage on the outbacks, so we did a better job on that.
“Offensively, with our running backs we emphasized — in six-man it is such a wide-open field so we wanted them to get to the edge and pick up yards that way by trying to make that cutback that could break a long run for them. But in reality, all they are doing is just cutting in back through the defenders.”
Junior quarterback Zack Newby, in particular, showed improvement.
“One of the big highlights for us was Zach after a rough game against Baytown,” Martin said. “He was 0-8 with an interception and this time was 4-5 with two touchdowns and also had 100 yards on the ground with a touchdown. It is a learning thing for him because this is his first year since junior high to be playing, even though he is a junior. So he is learning on the go.”
Also scoring for the Eagles were Tyler Dodge, Luke Listak and Nick DeOliveira with two touchdowns each. Hayden Hibbetts also had a TD.
There were also some defensive standouts.
“They went four and out most of the time, and Nick forced two fumbles and Ryan Lopez recovered both of them,” Martin said. “Tyler Dodge also had some big hits for us.”
BCS took a 24-0 early lead before Chargers got on the scoreboard in the second quarter.
“We started switching some guys out and they scored on a couple of plays where we played some poor angles and they got to the edge,” Martin said. “On the other score, we had some bad communication which left one of their receivers wide open.”
The Eagles will return to the field Saturday at Emery-Weiner.
