It’s not easy to focus on others when life knows you down, but that’s just what Gary Coffman and Tim Spurlock of The Wilderness did. They had been laid off when the golf course shut down, but still followed through on a plan to team up with Jimmy Johns, Kroger and State Farm to provide a special lunch Friday afternoon to the staff at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital in Lake Jackson.
Instead of being distraught, Coffman and Spurlock thought of how they could help the people fighting back against the potentially deadly virus that has infected at least 250 people so far in Brazoria County — and 2 million around the world.
“We just know they’re on the front lines serving and scarfing and they’re at risk,” Coffman said. “They’re doing this to keep everyone going and healthy.”
Their thoughtfulness emphasized the appreciation they have for healthcare workers who are sacrificing for all of us.
And that’s what we as a community need to do in order to get through this pandemic with as much intact as we can. Do the little things we can do to make it easier on somebody else, and in due time, it will come full circle back to you.
We all have our own struggles during this COVID-19 crisis with lost jobs, sick family members, self-isolation from our loved ones and other hardships, but that should be all the more reason to help each other in need.
Coffman and Spurlock showed even when bad news comes your way, you can still do your part to do some good for someone else.
“It was just something I wanted to do to give to the community and have the willingness to say thank you,” Coffman said.
In this community, we wouldn’t expect anything less from each other.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.