ANGLETON
Two goals in the last 10 minutes of play sank the Angleton Ladycats against Goose Creek 4-2 in its own 2020 New Year’s Kickoff Classic soccer tournament championship match on Saturday afternoon.
With wins against Houston Sharpstown (1-0) and Columbia (3-2) in a shootout, the Ladycats couldn’t find the back of the net enough times.
“We’ve had some injuries and I’m not sure we’re fully in mid-season shape yet and couldn’t produce the consistency needed today.” Angleton head coach Jennifer Briggs said.
Two late goals before halftime put Angleton behind 3-1.
Goose Creek took advantage of its possession game to take the lead with less than nine minutes before halftime. Tania Rodriguez laid in a perfectly weighted pass down the left side for Hailey Pequeno. Pequeno then put in a hard and low cross across the face of the goal that found Arian Velez who took a one-touch finish for a 2-1 lead.
Less than a minute later the Lady Patriots were on the attack again with Rodriguez on the ball. Her pass found Kayleen Figuroa in stride who touched it onto her left foot in the box and a swift cut back to her right foot created space in the box for her to get the shot off low to the near post. The shot was able to sneak in with an awkward bounce to give them the 3-1 lead going into halftime.
Less than two minutes into the second half, the Ladycats got within a goal of Goose Creek. A throw in from the left side found Alyssa Briones, who settled the ball off her chest and a clever turn created space for her to lay the ball to Frida Lundquist at the edge of the box. Lundquist took one touch and shot from 20 yards out with a laser to the top left corner of the net with 38 minutes left, 3-2.
Angleton continued to fight for the equalizer, but with 23 minutes to go, Goose Creek effectively ended the comeback hope. A ball in the box led to multiple players jumping for a header and Angleton committed a foul and gave away a penalty. Fatima Medrano stepped up and powered the ball in with her left for the two goal lead.
Goose Creek almost scored again two minutes later when Kennedy Tristian hit the crossbar, but the Lady Wildcats cleared the miss.
Angleton was able to create two more chances with Sara Jennings leading the way. Her solo run up the left that led to her beating the left back down the line and fizzing a cross into the box nearly found Sunflower Hudgeons, but was just out of reach. Jennings then volleyed a corner, but the shot was blocked to clinch a victory and the championship for the Lady Patriots.
Goose Creek got on the board early through Rodriguez who controlled in the box around several defenders and cut onto her right past them. Her low shot then found the bottom left corner as they led 1-0 five minutes into the match.
Angleton wasn’t behind long however as Magaly Belmares found Jennings on the left who was able to win a corner after her cross was blocked. Alessa Castor then took the corner and her hard delivery snuck over the goalkeeper and went directly in to tie the match up less than three minutes after falling behind, 1-1.
“I think the tournament was a great experience,” Briggs said. “Great weather and great soccer. We need to be better than we were in the final, but we can get there.”
Angleton will get back on the field on Tuesday with a trip to Baytown Sterling.
