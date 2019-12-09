Mostly empty by the start of the third quarter, the Houston Texans faithful had seen enough as their beloved hometown team trailed, 31-3, at halftime to the Denver Broncos.
And there would be no comeback in the second half as the Texans stunk it up against former Texan Kareem Jackson and rookie quarterback Drew Lock.
In a race for a playoff spot with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts from the AFC South Division, the Texans couldn’t afford a loss like this one, especially to a Bronco team that was 4-8 coming into NRG Stadium.
The Titans’ victory against the Oakland Raiders tied the Texans and Tennessee at 8-5 in the South Division, heading into the final three games where they meet in two of them.
This last stretch could decide who gets into the playoffs as a division champion or wild-card, and possibly who stays home. The loss to Denver could be a crushing blow to Houston’s playoff chances unless they can take care of business against Tennessee.
Denver’s Jackson had a homecoming of sweet revenge.
He finished with a team-high six solo tackles and scored the second touchdown of the game on a 70-yard fumble recovery.
Jackson was all over the place, making plays throughout the game. In Houston’s next drive after he scored for a 14-0 lead, the Texans were facing a third and 14 from their own 41 when Watson threw to DeAndre Hopkins, but as he reached for the ball, Jackson was right there making a dramatic hit on his former team mate, rattling NRG Stadium, that could have easily been called for a penalty for leading with his helmet. Instead, Hopkins headed to the tent to get evaluated and Jackson was stoked after the play, celebrating with his new teammates.
In the fourth quarter, Jackson put the game on ice with an interception, again celebrating in front of whatever Texans fans were left and a whole bunch of Bronco fans who had invaded NRG.
The Texans’ defense, which was nowhere to be found in the first 30 minutes of play, gave up 391 total yards to Lock, who was only making his second career start in the NFL.
Incidentally, if anyone knows the whereabouts of the Houston Texans defense, please have them report to NRG Parkway.
Lock went 2-for-2 on his first two drives, completing his first pass of the game for 48 yards to tight end Noah Fant. Fant eventually scored on a 14-yard pass from Lock to give the Texans a 7-0 lead.
In Lock’s second offensive series, he wasted no time completing a third-down pass for 37 yards to keep the drive going. Five plays later, Lock threw his second touchdown in the game, this time to tight end Jeff Heuerman for eight yards.
Right before halftime, Lock threw his third touchdown, this time finding Royce Freeman for a four-yard score to make it 31-3. Lock, a second-round pick out of Missouri, had his best day of his short career, completing 22 of 29 attempts for a 136 quarterback rating.
Denver didn’t get its first punt off until the fourth quarter. As for Houston, the Texans laid a complete egg on Sunday, and possibly its season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.