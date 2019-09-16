ANGLETON
Cross country running is a sport of endurance, but no amount of training can prepare an athlete for an injury. One unexpected health issue can set a runner back weeks, months or years.
But Angleton runners Derek Ortega and Shelbi Barnhill didn’t let their injuries hold them back, and now they are racing their way back up the ranks this season.
Derek Ortega
Ortega began running cross country his freshman year after wanting to lose weight and become fit. He said he wasn’t in the best of shape and figured cross country was his gateway to fitness. What actually kept him in the sport was the people who ran with him and the people who ran against him.
Teammates were nice and kind to him, while also motivating as he saw how hard they worked and made him want to work hard too, competing with them.
Ortega said he likes that Angleton boys cross country coach Chris Steger keeps him motivated, but doesn’t stress him out.
In his pursuit to run at the next level, Ortega had a major setback last year that derailed his junior season early. He went to the hospital with an internal injury to his kidneys after having difficulty breathing during a race.
That injury turned out to be rhabdomyolysis, or rhabdo for short. It is commonly caused by overexertion, which was what had happened in Ortega’s case. He noticed some of the associated symptoms while playing baseball during his sophomore year, but after being instructed to better hydrate by doctors he then continued playing sports.
Symptoms worsened, but doctors weren’t sure of a cause, Ortega said. At the Huffman meet, he felt severe pain in his kidneys to the point he had to walk during the race.
“Yeah, it hurt that bad, even my coach knew something was wrong with me because I’ve never done that,” Ortega said.
Once the race was over, all Ortega could remember was laying down hardly breathing, with a stabbing pain in his back.
“I don’t really remember much after that. I just blacked out and woke up in an ambulance,” he said. It was after that when he was diagnosed with rhabdo.
It was a difficult pill to swallow knowing he wouldn’t be able to compete for the rest of the season, but he didn’t let it beat him down, he said.
Ortega had a surgery in December to treat the rhabdo, forcing him to miss three weeks of school.
“Those first three days after that surgery were the most painful,” Ortega said.
He began running again in March, but returning to the sport was a humbling experience.
“I knew where I used to be and had to accept I’m not as fast as I was before,” he said.
Ortega was able to run track with his teammates, even though he started late, since the season started in February. Ranking among the top three distance runners, he found his way back to the varsity lineup.
He wasn’t at the same speed as before, but Ortega took time with everything and enjoyed the season while being with his team and making it through the season, he said.
Once summer rolled around, he did something that was out of character.
“I actually followed Coach Steger’s training plan,” Ortega said. “Normally I do my own thing, but this time I decided to try it out and having to do it consistently was really tough, but it worked.”
Ortega eventually made it back to a time he was happy with, and that effort didn’t go unnoticed by his coach.
“He came in not a cross country runner, now he’s one of our leaders on the team,” Steger said. “I’m glad he’s having a good season and hope he continues that.”
Ortega is now focused on making it to regionals, consistently finishing in the top half of each race.
He finished 24th out of 59 at the Brazoswood Invitational with a time of 18 minutes, 38.9 seconds and finished 32nd out of 184 runners in the Ball Beach Invitational in Galveston with 15:54.5 in a three-mile race, which is shorter than the usual 5K cross country standard. He also finished fourth at the Brazosport Invitational in 19:13.
Shelbi Barnhill
Running cross country is more about fun and relaxation for Barnhill. As the only person in seventh grade who enjoyed long-distance running, she was told she would be perfect for the sport, she said.
Barnhill also runs track, but a bunion surgery in January forcer her to miss last season, which kept her from running for three months. But even while in crutches, Barnhill was focused on running.
“I missed a week of school, had to wear two boots and crutches for two months and had to have my feet wrapped for a month,” Barnhill said. “I was so anxious to run after my surgery I asked the doctors every time I saw them if I could run that day.”
Doctors gave her the OK to run in March, but it took a while to get back to form.
Because she wasn’t ready to compete, Barnhill ran with her track teammates during practice and served as the track manager to support her team. But over the summer, it was her friends who helped her get back to where she needed to be.
“We made a group chat and just would ask who wants to run today and we’d just go out and do it,” she said.
Barnhill practiced every day beginning in May, which is when she said she started to feel like her old self. Now that she’s back, she wants to be better than before.
Barnhill made it to regionals last year and hopes to make it back and possibly further to state. She finished 30th at the Brazoswood Invitational out of 51 runners in 24:55.2. Barnhill finished in 17th out of 150 runners at the Ball Beach Invitational as well with a time of 19:05.6 and fifth at the Brazosport Invitational in 23:58.7.
She is in her first year with new Angleton girls head cross country coach Dominique Thomas and said she likes what she brings to the table.
“She tries to get us together as a team and pushes us a lot,” Barnhill said. “She is all about team bonding and puts that before everything else.”
Barnhill would love to run cross country for the Baylor Bears in Waco as she likes the campus, the coaches and the athletes on the team, she said.
