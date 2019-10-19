BAY CITY — Brazosport moved to 2-1 in district play with a 35-20 victory over Bay City on Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Bay City remains winless in district at 0-3.
After failing to score on their first drive of the night, the Exporters pinned Bay City back at its own 1. The Blackcats failed to move the ball and were forced to punt the ball away from the shadow of their goalposts. The boot went just 12 yards, setting up Brazosport at the Bay City 13.
The Ships needed one play to light up the scoreboard for the first time when Rayleen Bell took a handoff, found an opening in the Bay City defense and headed into the end zone to give Brazosport a 7-0 lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
The Blackcats started to move the ball on the ensuing drive before an interception gave the Exporters another prime scoring opportunity from the Bay City 26-yard line.
The drive marched backward before the Exporters found a way to the end zone again, this time through the air. Freshman quarterback Kariyen Goins connected with Bell for a 34-yard scoring toss for a 14-0 Exporter lead as the first quarter came to a close.
If Bay City intended to stay in this contest, the Blackcats would have to respond, and on the ensuing drive, they did just that.
Starting from its own 37, Bay City turned to an emerging running attack. Davieyon Curtis broke off a couple of nice runs for Bay City before quarterback Carlos Lara connected with Ray Bibbins for a first down at the Brazosport 32.
A nice keeper by Lara moved the ball to the Exporter 18, then Curtis carried the ball down to the eight. That set up the scoring burst by Rodney Mitchell to cut the lead to 14-7 with 7:57 left in the second quarter.
But just as quickly as Bay City got back into the game, Brazosport put a little distance between them again.
This time, the Exporters drove 75 yards on 10 plays. The running of Paul Woodard keyed the drive and Goins capped it from nine yards out to push the lead out to 21-7 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.
Bay City answered with a drive down the field, but another turnover ended the march.
After an exchange of punts to start the second half, Bay City took over at its own 29 and drove into the Exporter territory. Another turnover sunk the effort, and the Exporters took possession of the ball at their own 2-yard line as the third quarter came to a close.
Behind the running of Kevin Davis and Woodard, Brazosport quickly moved the ball down the field and busted into Bay City’s territory at the Blackcat 38 on a nice run by Woodard. After a couple unsuccessful plays, Goins connected with Kevin Davis for a nice pass and run down to the Bay City 3-yard line. CJ Calhoun busted up the middle on the next play to give the Exporters a commanding 28-7 lead.
Lightning struck right back for Bay City as sophomore Marlon Ford gathered in the ensuing kickoff at the 24 and found an opening in the middle of the Brazosport coverage for a touchdown with 7:08 left in the fourth quarter to pull within 28-14. But Brazosport answered with a methodical drive.
Runs by Woodard and Davis moved the ball to the Bay City 42. Faced with a third-and-16 call from the Bay City 48, Goins threw a perfect screen pass to Davis, who scampered down the sideline for a touchdown and a 35-14 lead with 4:29 left in the fourth quarter.
Mitchell scored from nine yards out for Bay City with 1:34 left in the fourth quarter to end the scoring.
Brazosport improves to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in district. The Ships host Columbia next Friday.
